A leak has reinforced rumors that crypto influencers post promotional content without disclosure. It involved more than 200 accounts and revealed how much they were paid for hidden promotions.

Blockchain sleuth ZachXBT strikes again. This time, he’s published a leak showing a price sheet of various influencers and their wallet addresses. According to the sleuth, the leak involves data from one project that recently contacted the influencers.

"From 160+ accounts who accepted the deal I only saw <5 accounts actually disclose the promotional posts as an advertisement," ZachXBT said.

The influencers were grouped into five tiers, charging from $50 to $60,000 per post.

The most expensive on the list, @Atitty_, with 218,500 followers on X, admitted he was paid $60,000, but not for one post, as he was hired "to work on this platform and help market it."

The truth



I was hired to work on this platform and help market it, which is why I was payed $60k



I wasn’t paid $60k for one post, I was paid $60k to help push the platform



After they paid they then asked if I can post about the platform which I did (a post about how I was… pic.twitter.com/TMgMAUJDdv undefined Atitty (@Atitty_) September 1, 2025

The influencer claims that the project that hired him "tried to control" him with the money they paid.

"They then asked about presale which I was hesitant about but still did it because they pressed me about how they’re paying me $60k and I’ll be honest that’s where I should’ve disclosed it," @Atitty_ said, adding that he's sorry he didn't disclose the promotional deal, as "they told me not to since they wanted it to seem organic."

Meanwhile, commenters on X are wondering why crypto influencers don't see the need to disclose promotional posts.

"Agreed, there’s nothing wrong with paid promotions when you disclose and it’s a project you genuinely believe in," ZachXBT replied, adding that most of the influencers on the list are from the "most recent class of [Crypto Twitter] or are just botted accounts."

People also complained that the laws requiring disclosure of promotional content are rarely enforced.

"Imagine having sponsored posts for years and not disclosing them at all (those people could already rekt themselves with that money on market and right now they'd get like 5-6-7 figures penalties lol)," @Testovsky_eth opined.