The infamous hacker group Anonymous has targeted the Trump administration once again – this time defacing the website of GlobalX, the US airline hired by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency to deport dozens of alleged migrant gang members to El Salvador.

Referring to Trump as a “fascist,” Anonymous left a lengthy message on the landing page of a GlobalX subdomain on Monday protesting the removal of “alleged members of a Venezuelan gang.”

GlobalX was the airline carrier hired by the US government to transport about 130 Venezuelan migrants to El Salvador on March 15th, 2025.

“You lose again Donnie,” the hacktivists wrote, referring to a May 1st ruling by a US federal judge declaring the reasoning behind the deportations illegal.

Titling the missive as “Operation Dreadnought” Anonymous said it has “decided to enforce the Judge's order since you and your sycophant staff ignore lawful orders that go against your fascist plans.”

Anonymous defaces GlobalX, the airline hired by the Trump administration to carry out a controversial migrant deportation in March. Image by Cybernews via Jason Koebler/404Media.

The infamous hacker collective then posted a three-paragraph excerpt from the judge’s ruling, making sure to note that US District Judge Fernandez Rodriguez, presiding over the case, was appointed by Trump during his last term.

“We are Anonymous. We are Legion. We do not forgive, We do not forget. Expect us.” the message ended.

Anonymous swipes GlobalX flight manifestos

The deportees at the center of the controversy have been identified by ICE as members of the brutally violent Venezuelan "transnational criminal organisation" known as Tren de Aragua.

Trump had previously ordered the migrant removals by invoking the Alien Enemies Act (AEA), a wartime act passed in 1768 and last used in World War II to deport “invading aliens.”

Still, the group had yet one more surprise for the Trump administration.

Besides defacing the website, Anonymous was apparently able to exfiltrate the airline’s confidential flight manifest report from the March trip, which would include names and numbers of passengers, crew information, flight number, departure and arrival times, as well as origin and destination airports.

Anonymous has allegedly sent stolen information on three particular flights directly to tech outlet 404 Media and others. 404 Media reports that the information could reveal new details regarding a class action lawsuit filed to bar the removal of five purported Tren de Aragua deportees at the time. The case was eventually heard by the US Supreme Court, which decided in favor of the men, but the deportation had already taken place.

Whoa. @404mediaco reports that hackers have shared flight manifests for the 3 GlobalX flights to El Salvador on March 15.



This could confirm whether ICE is telling the truth that the third plane which took off after Boasberg's order had only people with final orders of removal. https://t.co/xtUMGRWrLN pic.twitter.com/4F3w1JeRFO undefined Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) May 5, 2025

The GlobalX website has since been restored, but the ad-hoc charter airlines has not commented on the hacking hijinks as of Monday afternoon.

Earlier this month, Anonymous made headlines after leaking a massive 10 TB cache of data stolen from the Russian government – chock-full of alleged Kremlin corruption files and even dirt on Trump.

Unlike the previous incident, as of Monday, Anonymous has not posted about the latest hacking hijinx on its social media profiles.

First established in 2021, Global X serves the US, Caribbean, Europe, and Latin America and is considred one of the fastest growing airlines based out of Miami.

GlobalX provides services to the U.S. government, sports teams, casinos, and various tour operators and airlines, according to the company website.

The on-demand carrier manages a fleet of 18 Airbus passenger aircraft and 4 cargo aircraft, achieving revenues of $160 million in 2023, it states.