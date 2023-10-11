BianLian claims Air Canada ransomware attack

BianLian ransomware group is claiming responsibility for a September attack on Air Canada, reporting to have stolen more than 200 GB of data from the airline on its dark leak site.

Labeled as one of the most dangerous ransom gangs of 2022, BianLian posted a detailed account of how they went about the attack on its official dark leak site Wednesday, chiding the airline for telling "half truths" about the attack.

Air Canada first announced internal systems had been breached in a public statement on its website September 20th.

At the time, the airline stated only a small amount of data had been compromised, “related to limited personal information of some employees and certain records.

But BianLian tells quite a different story, claiming it was able to exfiltrate at least 210 GB of data from the airline including:

Technical and operational data from 2008 through 2023.

Information on technical and security issues of the company.

SQL backups.

Employee personal data.

Information on vendors and suppliers.

Confidential documents.

Archives from company databases.

The group also posted the personal emails and mobile phone numbers to the airline president Michael Rousseau and Chief Information Officer Mel Crocker.

BianLian dark leak site

It's not clear if Air Canada was aware of how much data had been compromised in the attack, as the Montreal-based airline originally stated the hackers had only “briefly obtained limited access” to its systems.

On its leak site, BianLian described the details of the attack, calling out Air Canada for “only telling half-truths” in its September breach disclosure statement.

“Employee personal data is only a small fraction of the valuable data over which they have lost control. For example, we have SQL databases with company technical and security issues,” it said.

The group also claims to have gone easy on the airline, purposefully choosing not to cause any damage to infrastructure or internal resources during its attack.

“You can check it out for yourself, a demo package with screenshots is available below. Backups with this data are available on our website and at your request,” the group stated along with a links to more than 90 archive flies.

BianLian dark leak site

BianLian went on to explain how Air Canada should have handled the breach, stating the airline should have isolates its network for security reasons, as required by its government’s breach protocols.

“Air transportation companies must remove all software that could compromise their systems and, ultimately, the people for whom they are responsible. As far as we can tell, this was not done; operations continued,” the gang concluded.

It's not clear if the hackers presented a ransom demand to the airline or if Air Canada has made contact with or paid any money to the group. Cybernews has reached out to the Air Canada and is awaiting a response.

Air Canada did announce in September that no customer data was compromised in the attack, that it notified the employees whose data had been accessed, and has since beefed up security protocols with help from outside cybersecurity experts.

BianLian is considered a relatively inexperienced data extortion cybercriminal group that has targeted organizations in multiple US critical infrastructure sectors since June 2022, as well as critical targets in Australia, according to the US Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

The threat actors are known to gain access to victims through the use of valid Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) credentials, according to a ransomware advisory alert about the gang released by CISA this past spring.

Cybernews will follow the story.

More from Cybernews:

Exposed security cameras in Israel and Palestine posing significant risks

EU warns Musk that X is failing misinformation test amid Israel-Hamas war

Space cybersecurity takes center stage in Estonia

Air Europa cyberattack leaks credit card data

Google mitigates largest DDoS attack to date

Subscribe to our newsletter