The Chinese internet censorship program, known as the Great Firewall of China, has suffered a major data leak. Over 500GB of internal documents, including the source code, work logs, internal communications, and others, revealed exports of surveillance tech to Myanmar, Pakistan, Ethiopia, and Kazakhstan.

The Great Firewall of China (GFW) is an umbrella term for a series of internet censorship systems in China, capable of detecting and blocking even encrypted VPN traffic.

The leak originates from a core technical force: the Geedge Networks company (its chief scientist, Fang Binxing, is known as the “father of the Great Firewall”) and the MESA Lab at the Institute of Information Engineering, Chinese Academy of Sciences.

A massive volume of highly sensitive data includes Jira (bug tracker), Confluence (wiki), GitLab (source code), and other documents.

On September 9th, 2025, an anonymous source leaked the highly sensitive data to Enlace Hacktivista, an independent, wiki-based platform that hosts and distributes hacked and leaked datasets.

Even before the data was made publicly available, a coalition of civil society and media organizations had analyzed it to reveal a Silk Road of surveillance. The company exported censorship systems and surveillance technology to Myanmar, Ethiopia, Kazakhstan, and Pakistan under the “Belt and Road” framework.

The leak reveals details on GFW’s research, development, and operations. The screenshots' timestamps suggest the data is from last year.

“The significance and far-reaching implications of this leak are substantial,” said analysts from the GFW Report (gfw.report), an internet censorship monitoring platform.

The leak originated… pic.twitter.com/DADdDtKZ7w

What has been discovered in the leak?

Media organizations, including the Globe and Mail from Canada, Der Standard from Austria, Follow the Money, researchers from InterSecLab, Amnesty International, Justice For Myanmar, the Tor Project, and Paper Trail Media, have been analyzing the 100,000 leaked documents for months.

They all confirmed that Chinese surveillance and censorship tech is for sale.

Researchers found that Geedge Networks markets itself as a conventional cybersecurity firm providing standard network management hardware and software. However, these systems empower governments to monitor entire populations, shut down the internet, and specifically target, track, and censor individuals.

The leak unveiled that Geedge replaced the previous Pakistani firewall, using advanced technology. Pakistan authorities have obtained the technology from foreign companies through a covert global supply chain and used it to spy on millions, Amnesty International said in a report.

It mentions two highly advanced systems: the new firewall called the Web Monitoring System [WMS 2.0], and the Lawful Intercept Management System (LIMS).

China-based Geedge Networks provided the technology. Niagara Networks in the US and Thales in France supplied the firewall’s hardware and other software components. Meanwhile, LIMS used technology from the German company Utimaco through an Emirati company called Datafusion.

“Amnesty International believes that the technology provided by Geedge Networks is a commercialized version of China’s ‘Great Firewall,’ a comprehensive state censorship tool developed and deployed in China and now exported to other countries as well,” the report reads.

Image by Cybernews.

It helped the military junta in Myanmar

Another report from Justice For Myanmar, a covert group of activists advocating for justice and accountability for people in the country, found proof of significant collaboration between the illegal Myanmar military junta and Geedge Networks in implementing a commercial version of China’s Great Firewall.

The leak suggests that 13 telecommunication companies, internet gateways, and 26 data centers participated in implementing “surveillance and censorship technology” in the country.

“Geedge’s transfer of a commercialized version of China’s ‘Great Firewall’ gives the junta

unrestricted access to the online activities of 33.4 million internet users in Myanmar,” reads the report called the “Silk Road of Surveillance.”

Image by InterSecLab.

Another Geedge customer was the Ethiopian government, which often shut down the internet under the banner of national security and preventing the spread of disinformation and hate speech. The leak includes tables listing data centers and detailing major changes made to the configurations with each of them.

Kazakhstan, meanwhile, appears to be the first Geedge’s customer. The relationship began after Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who began his career as a diplomat in China in the Soviet embassy in Beijing, was elected president in 2019. Leaked images exposed lists of IP addresses belonging to a national center and 17 other cities running three separate Geedge products.

The report mentions another “unknown” country that contacted the Chinese company to help establish sophisticated internet censorship and surveillance systems.

Highly advanced interoperable tech

Geedge Networks solutions can detect the use of many different VPNs and other circumvention tools, such as Tor and Psiphon. Clients can request many features and capabilities, including

DDoS-for-hire services, the ability to construct relationship graphs, flag users who

change SIM cards or call international numbers frequently, and create geofences for specific users, as the InterSecLab’s report details.

InterSecLab’s research mentions the “Cyber Narrator” tool, which is like the all-seeing eye – the carrier-grade Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) and Online Analytical Processing (OLAP) solution. This is the main user interface for clients. The tool is capable of tracking network traffic at the individual customer level and can identify the location of mobile subscribers in real time.

Image by InterSecLab.

Another tool for aggregating analytics and mass surveillance is called TSG Galaxy. This data warehouse solution can collect and aggregate a significant amount of data about all internet users and data sent over the internet.

The flagship Geedge product, Tiangou Secure Gateway (TSG), functions as a carrier-grade or national firewall and traffic management solution. Its capabilities are similar to those of China's Great Firewall. Some of its capabilities include Deep Packet Inspection, identifying and blocking VPNs and circumvention tools, throttling traffic, monitoring, tracking, labeling, and blocking individual internet users, and infecting users with malware.

Image by InterSecLab.

“Through the export of these technologies, China is not only extending its global influence but also laying the foundation for a federated system of internet governance,” InterSecLab said.

“Our findings raise concerns about the commoditization of surveillance and information control technologies.”

The leaked documents provide evidence of an emerging provincial firewall model in China, supplementing the National Great Firewall. Geedge Networks was working with several regional governments to build provincial firewalls with additional censorship rules differing from region to region.

The leak includes photos of business trips, including likely server rooms during TSG deployment.

Image by InterSecLab.

The Chinese vendor also designed the products to be resilient to targeted sanctions – they’re interoperable with a wide range of hardware. However, Geedge Networks also offers its hardware solutions. Its TSGX device utilizes hardware from Chinese server manufacturer Nettrix.

Investigations into the source-code portions of the leaked files are still ongoing.

