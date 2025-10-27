HSBC USA data breach exposes client transactions, hackers claim

Cybercrooks have uploaded data allegedly revealing the personal details of HSBC USA bank customers, including bank account numbers and transaction details. The Cybernews research team says there are indications that the leaked data is legitimate.

Attackers uploaded the post about the alleged data breach to a popular data leak forum, which attackers typically use to exchange stolen data. The post’s author claims the database was obtained via a coordinated effort.

We have reached out to HSBC USA for comment and will update the article once we receive a reply.

Attackers' post on the data leak forum. Image by Cybernews.

Meanwhile, the Cybernews research team investigated the data sample provided in the attackers’ post. According to the team, the supposedly stolen details include a list of HSBC USA clients revealing their:

Full names

Addresses

Social Security numbers

Dates of birth

Phone numbers

Email addresses

Transaction histories

Stock orders

Bank account numbers

At least in theory, attackers could utilize the stolen details for numerous illicit activities. For one, cybercriminals could use the data for identity theft by opening fraudulent accounts or filing fake tax returns.

Details such as transaction histories could be exploited by scammers who analyze spending patterns to craft spearphishing attacks. Attackers could also attempt to use the details for social engineering attacks, impersonating legitimate institutions.

“For HSBC USA, the leak could cause reputational damage and even lead to client loss as they may try to move their portfolios elsewhere,” our team explained.

The data sample that the attackers provided doesn’t paint the full picture of what’s inside the stolen dataset. For example, it’s unclear if the data belongs to retail banking customers. If so, the details could be a lot older than attackers claim, as HSBC USA has already exited the mass retail market in the USA.

However, according to the team, the dates in the sample indicate that the information is several weeks old. In that case, the stolen database could refer to the bank’s corporate and institutional clients.

Earlier this year, HSBC announced its exit from its business banking portfolio in the US. The UK-headquartered HSBC is one of the largest financial institutions in the world with revenue exceeding $62 billion and an employee count of around 220,000.

