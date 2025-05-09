Malwarebytes announced that its iOS app will start blocking Google’s sponsored ads directly on the Safari browser.

The security firm argues that cybercriminals often abuse Google ads to deliver malware or direct users to harmful scam websites.

“Sponsored ads on Google search don’t just irritate users—they also provide a dangerous opportunity for cybercriminals to spread malware and scams to their unsuspecting victims. What looks like a harmless search result can be a carefully disguised trap,” Malwarebytes argues.

ADVERTISEMENT

The firm has previously uncovered multiple malvertising campaigns on Google search. Scammers impersonated real brands, and their ads appeared to be from the real Facebook or other companies.

Another campaign utilized Google ads to falsely advertise CPU-Z, a popular Windows tool. However, hackers were delivering an infostealer. Fake DeepSeek ads have also been spotted on Google, appearing on top of the search results.

Threat actors have been observed even impersonating Google itself and its ads platform, aiming to steal Google accounts and serve even more ads.

Don't miss our latest stories on Google News Google News Follow us

Guardio Labs described in detail how the scams work and how the cybercriminals thrive in the advertising ecosystem without full accountability.

“At Malwarebytes, our researchers have uncovered a variety of threats hiding in plain sight within these sponsored ads, including Mac stealers distributed through Google Ads, scams targeting popular utility software, and tech support traps,” the firm argues.

According to the firm, their iOS app blocks ads and ad trackers on webpages, but the new feature will also cover dangerous sponsored ads listed on search results. The app requires a paid subscription after a free seven-day trial ends.