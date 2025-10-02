Red Hat, a leading software company behind the enterprise Linux distribution, has allegedly been hit by a serious breach. Cybercriminals on Telegram claim they’ve snatched private GitHub repositories, which include sensitive data about approximately 800 customers' networks.

Little-known extortion group Crimson Collective posted claims that it gained access to over 28,000 Red Hat repositories, containing 570.2 GB in total. The extracted data allegedly includes around 800 Customer Engagement Reports (CERs), exposing sensitive customer information, such as their network configurations.

The hackers posted the claims on a Telegram channel created on September 24th, 2025. As proof, the cybercriminals provided the entire file tree, a list of allegedly stolen CERs, and some other screenshots.

Multiple channels on X reposted the contents of the exposed file tree, listing major companies and organizations.

According to International Cyber Digest, these include the National Security Agency (NSA), the Department of Energy, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), IBM, Citi, Verizon, Siemens, Bosch, JPMC, HSBC, Telefonica, other major telecoms, banks, and many other organizations.

Hackers posted screenshots of file structures containing configuration files and tools such as server inventories, automation scripts (Ansible playbooks), OpenShift setup guides, code-deployment runners, VPN settings, container registry configs, secret-management links, backups, exported GitHub/GitLab repository configurations, and more.

“Source code and consulting engagement reports (CERs), if leaked, can help attackers analyze internal company infrastructure and software running on that infrastructure. This makes it significantly easier and faster to identify vulnerable attack vectors for potential attackers, “ said Aras Nazarovas, information security researcher at Cybernews.

‼️🚨 Red Hat breached: Crimson Collective stole 28k private repositories, including credentials, CI/CD secrets, pipeline configs, VPN profiles, and infrastructure blueprints.



Our analysis of obtained data: 👇 pic.twitter.com/ECMYLlHqyj undefined International Cyber Digest (@IntCyberDigest) October 1, 2025

The stolen data might include authentication tokens with identifiers that might enable attackers to access other resources, such as databases, APIs, or sensitive information.

The hackers also claim that they received no response to their initial report/extortion attempts, their open ticket was assigned to multiple staff members, and later, Red Hat ignored them.

Cybernews contacted Red Hat for a comment and will include their response. Bleeping Computer was the first to receive a confirmation from the company, saying Red Hat has “initiated necessary remediation steps.” The firm remains confident in the integrity of its software supply chain and believes the issue doesn’t impact other services or products.

The hackers also claim that they’ve already gained access to some of Red Hat’s client infrastructure. Cybernews doesn’t have access to the allegedly leaked information and cannot independently verify the validity of the claims or the full scope of the alleged incident.

