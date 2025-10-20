Swedish security company Verisure is currently dealing with a data breach related to Alert Alarm customers in Sweden.

The provider of security services in Europe and South America recently discovered that an unauthorized party managed to gain access to data related to Alert Alarm customers, which is stored on the servers of an external invoicing partner in Sweden.

Alert Alarm is the company’s division that offers alarm services for homes, apartments, and small businesses from intruders, fire hazards, and health emergencies. According to Verisure, fewer than 6,000 customers currently have an Alert Alarm plan in Sweden.

“It is important to point out that forensic analysis has so far not identified any sign of intrusion within Verisure’s own networks or systems. Our overall investigation has so far indicated that the incident only affected a third-party billing system that only serves Alert Alarm's customers,” the company said in a statement.

Preliminary results show that the security incident impacted approximately 35,000 current and former users of Alert Alarm in Sweden. According to the system’s log files, the threat actor was able to access “limited” data, including full names, addresses, email addresses, and Social Security numbers.

“We continue to work with advisers and have notified the police and relevant authorities. The investigation is ongoing and we will update Alert Alarm customers when further information is available,” the security company concludes its statement.

The report of the data breach incident comes shortly after Verisure went public. Two weeks ago, the company raised €3.2 billion, and its initial public offering (IPO) was valued at €13.7 billion, which is the largest IPO in Europe since 2022.

Verisure serves over 5.8 million families and businesses in Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and Peru.

