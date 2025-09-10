New year, new work-from-office rules. Starting in 2026, Microsoft will require employees to work from the office at least three days a week. This is a shift that big tech companies have been quietly undertaking for a while now, with some facing backlash from employees. Will Google be able to avoid Uber’s scenario?

Microsoft’s decision comes as no surprise in the big tech industry, as other companies, such as Google and Amazon, are taking the same route. HR experts are far from dropping their jaws when hearing this news.

Dr. Etty Burk, an organizational psychologist and HR strategist, claims that other big players like Meta have already landed on the “three-day hybrid” as their “sweet spot.”

“Microsoft had been one of the more flexible ones, so in some ways, they’re catching up to where the trend has already been heading. The timing suggests they no longer want to be an outlier, especially as questions about productivity and connection in fully remote setups continue to arise,” she says.

While Microsoft seems to be catching up with other tech giants, which already impose a three-day-work-in-the-office model, other companies are already another step ahead.

Just last week, Paramount Skydance announced that it is expecting its staff to return to the office five days a week starting in January 2026, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Dell made this shift even earlier at the beginning of this year, mandating full-time office work for most employees near its offices.

“Microsoft left the door open for team leads to push for four or even five days when the work requires it. And if other companies like Paramount are already moving to five days, we may see some organizations follow suit. That said, I think the “structured hybrid” model, around three days, will stay the most common, because it offers balance: enough face time for collaboration, but still flexibility for employees,” says Burk.

Similar to Paramount, which is planning to ease its staff into the new work model in two phases, Microsoft states in its blog post that it will have a three-step approach to the new work rules. It will start with employees near the company's headquarters in Redmond, Washington, and follow with those in other US locations and then international employees.

Employees living within 50 miles of Microsoft's head office will be expected to work onsite three days a week by the end of February 2026, the blog said.

“Our goal with this change is to provide more clarity and consistency in how we come together, while maintaining the flexibility we know you value. We want you to continue to shape your schedule in ways that work best for you, making in-person time intentional and impactful,” said Amy Coleman, Microsoft's chief people officer.

Bad timing after a new round of layoffs at Microsoft

Even though Coleman stated in the blog that this back-to-the-office policy “is not about reducing headcount,” it does come in the context of the company's recent round of layoffs.

Just this July, Microsoft announced it would lay off nearly 4% of its staff. The company is heavily investing in artificial intelligence infrastructure, which demands financial cuts elsewhere. Even earlier layoffs from the company in May affected around 6,000 people, Reuters reported.

“When a mandate like this comes right on the heels of job cuts, it’s almost inevitable that employees will read between the lines. Even if leadership insists it’s not a ‘soft layoff’ strategy, many will feel it that way. For people who’ve already seen colleagues leave and are adjusting to heavier workloads, adding a rigid policy can feel like one more loss of control. Trust and morale are fragile in that kind of climate,” says Burk.

Possible backclash: Uber’s case

Back in April, Uber had ordered employees to spend at least three days per week in the office, which meant that even employees who had been hired to work fully remotely had to show up in the office on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, CNBC reported.

The internal meeting during which this change was announced was reportedly not well received by the staff. People began questioning the timing and necessity of the decision, especially (just like in the case with Microsoft now) because the changes coincided with other cost-cutting measures and heightened workload demands.

Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber’s CEO, reportedly told staff that “it is what it is,” which made the meeting heat up even more. Some employees even reached out to the board of the company and expressed their frustration over staff morale, work-life balance, and the potential negative impact on talent retention.

Khosrowshahi later commented publicly on the matter and called the new work-from-office policy necessary for operational performance in a “Gen-AI powered company.”