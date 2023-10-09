Pro-Palestinian hacktivist group AnonGhost exploited a flaw in the RedAlert app and sent a fake threat of nuclear attack, researchers claim. The apps' creators told Cybernews RedAlert is functioning normally.

AnonGhost supposedly exploited an application programming interface (API) vulnerability in the real-time rocket alert app, RedAlert, widely used in Israel, researchers at cybersecurity firm Group-IB claim. The RedAlert app has over a million downloads on the Google Play store.

“In their exploit, they successfully intercepted requests, exposed vulnerable servers and APIs, and employed Python scripts to send spam messages to some users of the app,” the researchers said on X.

The attackers shared information about the supposed attack on the group’s official Telegram channel. The screenshot included in the original post suggests that AnonGhost dispatched fake messages to the app’s users, saying a “nuclear bomb is coming.”

Meanwhile, Elad Nava, the director of Pushy, the company behind the RedAlert app, said the claims are false and the app is working normally.

“It is fake news. The RedAlert app continues to function normally,” Nala told Cybernews in an email.

Researchers note that while hacktivist groups such as AnonGhost are often associated with small-scale distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks or website defacement, they do sometimes branch out to conduct more complicated attacks.

“It’s not uncommon for hacktivists to exploit web and mobile APIs, which are often perceived as softer targets compared to the principal product APIs,” the researchers surmised.

The moniker AnonGhost has been in use for quite some time. Several years ago, researchers at Binary Defense believed that the group had links with the notorious Islamic State (ISIS).

Cyberattacks against Israel

Cyber warriors have actively joined the fight following the recent Hamas (eng. Islamic Resistance Movement) attacks in Israel. An attacker group called Ghosts of Palestine recently targeted several Israeli websites, while the Ganosec Team said it aims to take down the website of the Israeli Security Agency.

Mere hours after Hamas’ incursion, connecting to the Israeli government website gov.il was impossible. The pro-Russian group Killnet took full responsibility for the attack on Telegram.

Anonymous Sudan, another hacktivist group, widely suspected to be neither anonymous nor Sudanese – but Russian and tied with Killnet, has sided with Hamas and Killnet on Telegram.

Pro-Israeli hacktivists are also active. The official Hamas website was taken down – allegedly by a hacker group called India Cyber Force. Other pro-Israeli gangs include SilenOne, Garuna Ops, and Team UCC Ops.

Group-IB said that various threat actor groups have entered the conflict between Israel and Hamas. The different hacktivist groups taking sides are reminiscent of the first months after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Israel is reeling from a deadly attack by Hamas militants around Gaza early on Saturday morning who roamed at will, killing hundreds of civilians in Israeli towns and a music festival. With Israel now bombing Gaza, where Hamas is based, the attack toll reached 600 on Sunday night, with both sides taking heavy casualties.

Updated on October 9th [10:25 AM GMT] with a statement from Pushy.

