A secret court order was partly lifted today, revealing that a major data leak exposed the identities of British special forces and intelligence officers. The list included thousands of Afghans who had worked with the UK, reports the BBC.

The leak happened in February 2022, when someone at UK Special Forces headquarters accidentally sent a sensitive database outside the government. It included personal details of more than 100 British officials – including members of the SAS and SBS, and people in the intelligence services – whose identities are meant to be strictly protected.

Earlier this week, it had already been reported that the same database contained information on nearly 19,000 Afghans who worked with British forces during the war and had applied to move to the UK after the Taliban returned to power. Many of them are considered to be in danger as they might be targeted by the Taliban.

The government used a rare super-injunction to keep the story out of the public eye, even banning reports on the injunction itself. That order was partially lifted today by a High Court judge, allowing the details to be made public. The scale of the breach is now being described as one of the worst in recent UK security history.