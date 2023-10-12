How to watch YouTube TV in Mexico in 2023

YouTube TV is a popular streaming service with a wide variety of content to choose from. The problem is, if you want to watch it from Mexico or anywhere else, you might find it unavailable as it’s a US-only platform.

Luckily, a VPN can help you watch YouTube TV in Mexico hassle-free. With some of the best VPN services, you can bypass geo-restrictions and watch your YouTube TV favorites while traveling or living in Mexico.

A VPN masks your actual location by allowing you to connect to a server in the United States where YouTube TV is available. By connecting to a US-based server, you will get access to the YouTube TV and all the content you want to watch.

In this guide, we’ll explain how to connect to a VPN to watch YouTube TV in Mexico, as well as recommend the best VPNs for accessing YouTube TV from anywhere.

How to watch YouTube TV in Mexico with a VPN

Sign up for a reliable VPN service. We recommend NordVPN, now 68% off! Connect to a US server Launch your YouTube TV app and sign in or register Watch your favorite content on YouTube TV in Mexico

Why do you need a VPN to watch YouTube TV in Mexico?

YouTube TV is only available in the US because of licensing agreements and copyright laws. Therefore, to bypass geo-blocks and watch YouTube TV in Mexico, you need a trustworthy VPN.

In addition, even within the US, the content might differ based on the region. For example, the broadcasting channel in Chicago may have different distribution rights from channels in San Francisco, so it’s important for a VPN provider to have a wide variety of servers spanning all of the US.

When you try to watch YouTube TV in Mexico, you get an error message saying it’s only available in the US:

In fact, you’ll get the same error message if you try to watch YouTube TV from anywhere other than the United States. To bypass YouTube TV location restrictions, you need to find a reputable VPN. With a service like NordVPN, you’ll easily get a US IP address and be able to watch YouTube TV in Mexico.

Watch YouTube TV in Mexico with NordVPN NordVPN is our top choice to bypass YouTube TV’s geo-restrictions in Mexico. With over 1,970 servers in the US alone, it maintains excellent connection speeds giving you a seamless streaming experience. cybernews® score 4.9 /5 Excellent speeds

Extensive US server network

30-day money-back guarantee Visit NordVPN

In addition to connecting to a US server, don’t forget to change your home area on your YouTube TV account, as YouTube determines your location by zip code and device location permissions.

If you want a secure, reliable way to bypass these geo-restrictions, a trusted VPN is your best option. That’s why we’ve tested different VPN providers and selected the best three VPNs to watch YouTube TV in Mexico.

Best VPNs to watch YouTube TV in Mexico in 2023

To help you cut through the many VPN options, we’ve tested over 30 VPNs and chosen the best of the best. Our shortlisted VPN providers will let you watch YouTube TV in Mexico easily, whether you’re a resident or just visiting.

NordVPN – best overall VPN for watching YouTube TV in Mexico in 2023 Surfshark – high-speed VPN for YouTube TV in Mexico on unlimited devices Atlas VPN – affordable freemium VPN to stream YouTube TV in Mexico

How to sign up for YouTube TV in Mexico

Signing up for YouTube TV in Mexico is easy. All it takes is a few steps and you’re ready to watch the content you want. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to sign up for YouTube TV in Mexico or anywhere else:

Find a trustworthy VPN provider with an extensive network of US servers. We suggest NordVPN with almost 2000 servers in the US, now 68% OFF with an extensive network of US servers. We suggestwith almost 2000 servers in the US, now 68% OFF Download and install your chosen VPN app Open the VPN app and log in or create an account Connect to a US-based server Launch the YouTube TV app or open its website and sign in or register Make sure a US zip code is set as your home location Set up your payment method if it’s not already established. Alternatively, you can try out the YouTube TV 7-day free trial Find your favorite content and you’re good to go

Watch Youtube TV in Mexico with NordVPN

How much is YouTube TV in Mexico?

Since YouTube TV is a US-based provider and you’ll be signing up for it in Mexico through a US server, you’ll have to pay US prices for the subscription. You can choose between the Base Plan, the Spanish Plan, and the NFL Sunday Ticket bundle.

Base Plan Spanish Plan NFL Sunday Ticket $72.99/month $34.99/month $72.99/month + $349.00/year

Note: prices may be subject to change. The current prices are as of October 10, 2023.

Get YouTube TV in Mexico with NordVPN

Can’t watch YouTube TV in Mexico: how to fix it

Sometimes you might face problems when trying to access YouTube TV from Mexico. It’s usually because of a simple technical error. If you’re getting an issue, here are the most common reasons and easy fixes:

A problem with the connection – make sure you’re connected to a server in the US

– make sure you’re connected to a YouTube TV can still detect and block your connection – try connecting to a different US-based server

– try connecting to a Your IP address is leaking and revealing your actual location – make sure your software is up-to-date and clear your browser’s cookies and cache

and revealing your actual location – make sure your software is up-to-date and clear your browser’s Your VPN server is blocked by YouTube TV – try a reliable VPN provider with an extensive US server network, like NordVPN

Should you still have issues, contact your VPN provider’s customer support team – a trustworthy provider will always have a knowledgeable team ready to assist you 24/7.

Can you watch YouTube TV in Mexico with a free VPN?

Yes, you can use a free VPN to watch YouTube TV in Mexico. But we don’t recommend it for several reasons. The main reason is privacy – instead of earning from subscriptions, free VPN providers usually sell your personal information and are packed with intrusive ads.

In addition, you’re more likely to experience connection problems and get geo-restriction errors with free VPNs. Also, the speeds may not be steady or fast enough to work with streaming services like YouTube TV. What’s more, free VPNs lack security features, which might lead to being exposed to malware.

Instead of wasting your time trying free VPNs, we suggest, signing up for a free trial or taking advantage of a money-back guarantee that premium VPN providers offer:

NordVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and offers a 7-day free trial for Android devices Surfshark offers a 30-day money-back guarantee and gives a 7-day free trial for Android, iOS, and macOS

Try NordVPN risk-free

What to watch on YouTube TV in Mexico

As you may already know, there’s tons to watch on YouTube TV. You can watch over 100 live channels, like ABC, CBS, Fox, and others, and on-demand content. Here’s a snapshot of what’s available on YouTube TV:

Channel / Show Genre Cine Mexicano Movie channel Food Network Food channel Univision Spanish channel Friends (1994-2004) (TV series) Comedy This Is Us (2016-2022) (TV series) Drama NFL Sports (football)

Get NordVPN for YouTube TV

Final thoughts

YouTube TV is a well-established platform with a lot of live and on-demand content. Unfortunately, it’s only available in the US. If you’re wondering how to get YouTube TV in Mexico, a reliable VPN service is the best way. By choosing a trusted VPN provider, you can watch YouTube TV in Mexico whether you’re a resident or just visiting.

A reliable VPN connection also keeps your data secure. With no-log policies, encryption protocols, and kill-switch features for added protection, you won’t have to worry about your data getting into the wrong hands.

With affordable VPN price plans, you can stream YouTube TV from anywhere. Get started today with our top VPN recommendation – NordVPN. With over 5,800 servers worldwide, including almost 2000 in the US alone, and features built for streaming, you’ll be watching YouTube TV from Mexico in no time.

FAQs