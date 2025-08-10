A new robot store, Robot Mall, dedicated to humanoid and intelligent robots, launched in Beijing on Friday, displaying over 50 robots, including human-like replicas of Albert Einstein.

Robot Mall, which is located in the robotics industrial park in Beijing’s Yizhuang, offers 100 types of products across seven major categories, including medicine and companion, for purchase, aiming to encourage the development of humanoid robots.

In total, there are 50+ robot models available from over 40 manufacturers across China. The opening is meant to coincide with the start of the five-day World Robot Conference.

The store is spread across 4,000 square meters and occupies four floors. The ground floor is reserved for immersive demonstrations, while the second floor hosts a futuristic hub filled with interactive exhibits.

Via Reuters

The goal is to support robotic companies in commercializing their products rather than strictly focusing on research. The 4s store became one of China’s first to sell consumer-oriented robots.

The ‘4S store’ typically refers to an authorized dealership, known as "sales, service, spare parts, and surveys.” It was previously reported that it will offer services like robot sales, maintenance, parts supply, and customer information services.

Rightly so, you can interact with a variety of robots at Robot Mall, including chess players, dinosaurs, and even a life-size humanoid replica of Albert Einstein. Visitors can also request replacement parts and access robot maintenance and diagnostics services on the third floor.

In turn, the fourth floor is reserved for industrial matchmaking and cooperation.

Additionally, the store features an adjacent robot-themed restaurant with an AI-driven dining experience, with automation at its core.

"If robots are to enter thousands of households, relying solely on robotics companies is not enough," Wang Yifan, a store director, told Reuters.

Wang added that the store’s robots range in price between 2,000 yuan ($278) to several million yuan.

Beijing reportedly plans to dedicate one trillion yuan ($137 billion) to supporting AI and robotics startups.