Beijing’s Robot Mall sells Einstein-like and other humanoid robots

Last updated: 9 August 2025
Beijing’s Robot Mall

A new robot store, Robot Mall, dedicated to humanoid and intelligent robots, launched in Beijing on Friday, displaying over 50 robots, including human-like replicas of Albert Einstein.

Robot Mall, which is located in the robotics industrial park in Beijing’s Yizhuang, offers 100 types of products across seven major categories, including medicine and companion, for purchase, aiming to encourage the development of humanoid robots.

In total, there are 50+ robot models available from over 40 manufacturers across China. The opening is meant to coincide with the start of the five-day World Robot Conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

The store is spread across 4,000 square meters and occupies four floors. The ground floor is reserved for immersive demonstrations, while the second floor hosts a futuristic hub filled with interactive exhibits.

Robots on display
Via Reuters

The goal is to support robotic companies in commercializing their products rather than strictly focusing on research. The 4s store became one of China’s first to sell consumer-oriented robots.

The ‘4S store’ typically refers to an authorized dealership, known as "sales, service, spare parts, and surveys.” It was previously reported that it will offer services like robot sales, maintenance, parts supply, and customer information services.

jurgita justinasv vilius
Join 25,260+ followers on Google News
Google News Follow us

Rightly so, you can interact with a variety of robots at Robot Mall, including chess players, dinosaurs, and even a life-size humanoid replica of Albert Einstein. Visitors can also request replacement parts and access robot maintenance and diagnostics services on the third floor.

In turn, the fourth floor is reserved for industrial matchmaking and cooperation.

Additionally, the store features an adjacent robot-themed restaurant with an AI-driven dining experience, with automation at its core.

ADVERTISEMENT
Robot Mall event
Via Reuters

"If robots are to enter thousands of households, relying solely on robotics companies is not enough," Wang Yifan, a store director, told Reuters.

Wang added that the store’s robots range in price between 2,000 yuan ($278) to several million yuan.

Beijing reportedly plans to dedicate one trillion yuan ($137 billion) to supporting AI and robotics startups.

Share
Post
Share
Share
Share
More from Cybernews
Roblox rolls out AI tool to combat predators amidst numerous child abuse lawsuits
Beware of crypto-stealing, AI-powered trading bot scams on YouTube
Nearly 900K exposed in Ivy League university hack
US federal court systems were targeted by cyberattacks
Exchange Server flaw puts entire Microsoft 365 in danger: CISA warns about “grave risk”
Bouygues Telecom falls victim to cyberattack, 6.4 million customers affected
ADVERTISEMENT
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are markedmarked