DISH Network slams IPTV hosting firm with $25M lawsuit

UK-based hosting provider Innetra PC was served over allegedly supporting piracy activities, the International Broadcaster Coalition Against Piracy (IBCAP) says.

IBCAP filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against Innerta PC earlier this week. The anti-piracy body claims that Innetra PC, which provides hosting services from data centers in the Netherlands, is liable for “contributory and vicarious copyright infringement for facilitating the illegal streaming of content on behalf of at least 15 pirate services in the United States.”

According to IBCAP, the pirated programming contains content from 22 coalition members’ channels. Innerta, the coalition claims, uses its networks to transmit illegal content, in essence being the key enabler for illegal distribution, responsible for delivering approximately 15% of unauthorized IBCAP member streams.

Innetra’s general partner, Elna Paulette Belle, is also being sued for her involvement in “authorizing, directing and failing to exercise her ability to stop Innetra’s infringing activities.”

“Despite receiving more than 300 infringement notices from IBCAP, the defendants failed to respond to all but one. In that single response, Innetra stated it would not comply with IBCAP’s takedown requests,” IBCAP claims.

Broadcasters all over the world have been intensifying their fight against illegal streaming and IPTV services. In April, courts ordered Belgian internet service providers (ISPs) and public DNS resolver operators to block access to more than 130 pirate sports streaming domains and five illegal IPTV platforms due to concerns of copyright infringement.

In March, Danish courts convicted two men for extensive illegal file sharing and sent them straight to prison. These were Denmark’s first unconditional prison sentences for piracy without a profit motive.

However, users seem to be favoring piracy, despite broadcaster efforts to curb it. According to Mediavision, a media-analysis service based in Stockholm, in fall 2024, more than 700,000 households in Sweden were paying for an illegal TV service, a 25% rise compared to spring of 2024.