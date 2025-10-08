Germany’s swing vote against buries controversial Chat Control in EU

It took public protests, pressure campaigns, and threats to leave the EU market for Germany’s government to finally say loud and clear that it’s going to block the EU Chat Control proposal, effectively burying it.

Berlin has long been ambiguous about whether it will support Chat Control, a controversial European Union measure designed to protect children. Now, Germany has finally said it would block the proposal, which was to be put to a vote on October 14th.

“We are opposed to the unwarranted monitoring of chats. That would be like opening all letters as a precautionary measure to see if there is anything illegal in them. That is not acceptable, and we will not allow it,” said Jens Spahn, chairman of the conservative CDU/CSU parliamentary group in the Bundestag.

Hier das Statement von Jens Spahn, über das @eckstein.bsky.social berichtet hat, als Video. Spahn sagt: undefinedWir als CDU/CSU-Bundestagsfraktion sind gegen die anlasslose Kontrolle von Chatsundefined Was das jetzt für die Einigung der Ministerien zur #Chatkontrolle heißt, ist noch unklar.



Many digital activists across the EU are now satisfied because it’s clear that the bloc will not move forward with this potential new regulation. Germany, the largest EU member state, will now presumably oppose Chat Control in the EU Council.

“Without the tireless resistance from citizens, scientists, and organizations, EU governments would have passed a totalitarian mass surveillance law next week, spelling the end for digital privacy,” said Patrick Breyer, a digital rights activist and former member of the European Parliament.

Critics like him have long said that the debated law was, to put it simply, designed to break open encrypted apps and thus endanger civil liberties in Europe.

More specifically, Chat Control, first introduced in 2022, would require service providers, including end-to-end encrypted platforms like Signal, to scan all platform communications and files to screen for “abusive material” before a message is sent.

However, opponents essentially said the proposal was extremely disrespectful to the privacy of European tech users, with more than 40 EU tech companies even signing an open letter against Chat Control.

“By forcing providers to scan all messages – even encrypted ones – the law would effectively ban secure communication and open dangerous backdoors into everyone’s private life,” said the letter published on Tuesday.

Even Meredith Whittaker, the president of the Signal Foundation, said that the end-to-end encrypted messaging app would leave the EU market rather than comply with the potential new regulation.

“Under the guise of protecting children, the latest Chat Control proposals would require mass scanning of every message, photo, and video on a person’s device, assessing these via a government-mandated database or AI model to determine whether they are permissible content or not,” Whittaker said in a blog post last week.

“What they propose is in effect a mass surveillance free-for-all, opening up everyone’s intimate and confidential communications, whether government officials, military, investigative journalists, or activists.”

Now, after Germany effectively blocked Chat Control, Eglė Markevičiūtė, EU Affairs Manager at Consumer Choice Center Europe, a consumer advocacy group, told Cybernews she was grateful to the European privacy and tech community.

“It has carried out a thorough, targeted campaign to educate policymakers on why client-side scanning in search of CSAM is far from harmless or normal,” said Markevičiūtė

“Privacy has won this week, but in true European fashion, the same ideas often resurface under different labels after some time. We must therefore stay alert,” she warned.

