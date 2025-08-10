Google is testing new AI-powered features for its financial news platform, Google Finance.

Over the coming weeks, US users will be able to experience new features, with the option to toggle between the new and classic versions if they’re not keen on discussing the latest financial changes with AI.

The revamp enables users to ask finance-related questions and receive a detailed, AI-generated response. This includes asking “complex research questions” to receive relevant information, as well as useful links.

Additionally, new features include charting tools that help visualize complex data “beyond simple asset performance”.

“You can view technical indicators, like moving average envelopes, or adjust the display to see candlestick charts and more,” Google says in the report.

A new live news feed will also allow users to track the latest market intel. Users will be able to analyze “more kinds of market data than ever before”, such as commodities and additional cryptocurrencies.

Google has been actively experimenting with AI, as evidenced by its recent announcement of a three-year, $1 billion commitment to provide AI training and tools to US higher education institutions and nonprofits. Under the programme, Google will offer AI and career training to every college student in America for free.

In another example, Google AI Studio also offers a distinct feature, allowing you to share your screen and speak to the AI directly in real-time.