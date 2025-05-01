iHeartMedia suffers breach that went unnoticed for months

iHeartMedia, America’s largest owner of radio stations, suffered a breach in December that was only detected over three months later.

The company started to inform the affected individuals about the incident, which it discovered on April 11th, earlier this week.

iHeartMedia owns more than 870 radio stations in the US and operates the iHeartRadio platform, home to popular podcasts such as its original Dear Chelsea with Chelsea Handler, as well as Anna Faris Is Unqualified and The Ben Shapiro Show.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a notice letter, the San Antonio, Texas-based company said that all of the files viewed and obtained by an “unauthorized actor” contained names, while some also included:

Social Security numbers

Tax identification numbers

Driver's license numbers

State identification card numbers

Passport numbers

Financial account numbers

Payment card numbers

iHeart said that the exposed files were stored on systems at “a small number” of its local stations.

It did not disclose the total number of affected individuals, though at least three were residents of Maine, where state law requires companies to send data breach notifications.

The letter said at least one Rhode Island resident was affected by the breach, while Maryland, New York, North Carolina, and New Mexico were also listed, though the number of affected individuals in those states was not disclosed.

According to the notification letter, the unauthorized party accessed files between December 24th and December 27th last year.

Don’t miss our latest stories on Google News Google News Follow us

“As soon as iHeart became aware, it immediately implemented its response protocols, took measures to contain the activity, and launched an investigation,” the company said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Additionally, a cybersecurity firm that has assisted other companies in similar situations was engaged, and iHeart notified law enforcement,” it added.

iHeart said it had strengthened its security measures and would offer affected individuals one year of credit monitoring and identity theft protection.