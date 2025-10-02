Israel’s Shamir Medical Center is allegedly hacked by the Qilin ransomware group on Thursday, with the seasoned hackers boasting access to the hospital’s entire IT system and hordes of sensitive patient data.

“We have successfully infiltrated and gained full access to your systems at Shamir Hospital, the largest medical facility in Israel,” Qilin posted on its dark victim blog Thursday, coinciding with the second day of Yom Kippur.

The group is claiming to have “exfiltrated approximately 8 terabytes of sensitive and confidential data" from the hospital’s network systems.

The ransomware cartel has now given Israel’s premier teaching and research hospital just “72 hours to respond and negotiate the terms.”

If Shamir Medical officials do not comply with the cybercriminals' demands, the gang threatens to leak the massive stolen cache on the web, in its entirety.

Qilin dark leak site. Image by Cybernews.

Hundreds of thousands patient records at risk

The extreme amount of stolen data is purported to include the private health records of an unknown number of Shamir Medical patients, as well as the hospital's "internal communications and critical operational information."

Attacks on healthcare and medical facilities are considered especially heinous as patient care can be disrupted, with life-saving surgeries and procedures potentially postponed for extended periods of time, putting lives at risk.

Private medical records, when leaked, can not only embarrass the victim, but also cause reputational harm and possible employer discrimination. The leak of financial data and other personally identifiable information (PII) further put the victim at risk of identity theft, fraud, and targeted social engineering attacks.

“We demand a ransom payment to prevent this information from being publicly released,” Qilin writes, urging the healthcare facility to “take this matter seriously.”

“Failure to comply with our demands will result in the immediate publication of all stolen data, causing irreparable damage to your institution and compromising patient privacy,” it said.

The Shamir Medical Center (Assaf Harofeh), located about 9 miles outside of Tel Aviv, runs at about 90% patient capacity all year long, providing "over 1 million residents in Israel's central region with state-of-the-art medical care and services," including in outpatient clinics and emergency services, its website states.

The hospital declares itself a “medical home base” for an economically and socially diverse community, which includes “Jews, Muslims, Christians, religious and secular communities, low and middle-income families, veterans, and immigrants from Ethiopia and the former Soviet Union.”

Qilin provided just four file samples as proof of the alleged breach; a speck compared to the claim of 8 terabytes of exfiltrated data.

Qilin dark leak site. Image by Cybernews.

The group also threatened that any attempt to involve law enforcement or cybersecurity experts would accelerate the release of the data.

It's unclear if the self-proclaimed group of ransomware “idealists” – suspected to be of Russian descent – planned to attack the hospital on Yom Kippur – the Jewish ‘Day of Atonement’ and one of the most significant of the religion’s high holy days. The holiday runs from sundown to sundown, October 1st and 2nd.

Qilin wins most active ransomware gang of 2025

Notorious for targeting hospitals and the manufacturing sector, the Qilin gang – also known as Agenda – first appeared on the ransomware circuit in 2022, although its dark leak site claims it began operating in 2021.

With 84 victims listed since just the beginning of September, Qilin has moved itself into the number one position as the most active ransomware cartel over the past 12 months, claiming roughly 572 victims, according to Cybernews' Ransomlooker monitoring tool.

Agressively outerforming ransomware rivals Play, INC Ransom, and newcomer DragonForce, a whopping 522 of those attacks appear to have taken place since January 2025.

Cybernews Ransomlooker snapshot October 2, 2025. Image by Cybernews.

The group, which is said to actively recruit affiliates on Russian language hacker forums, also avoids targeting Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, insinuating a Kremlin-aligned background.

Known for using a ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) business model, the cybercriminal outfit often uses double extortion tactics on its victims, demanding a ransom for decryption and then a second payout to guarantee it will not leak the stolen files on the dark web after the fact.

Last making waves with two major hits in August, among myriad others, Qilin claimed responsibility for breaching Nissan Japan's design arm, Creative Box, and the American pharmaceutical research conglomerate Inotiv, allegedly stealing 176 GB of internal company files.

Cybernews Ransomlooker snapshot October 2, 2025. Image by Cybernews.

The big pharma corporation, which does research testing on animals, was fined $35 million by the US Justice Department in 2024 for egregious animal welfare violations.

Past Qilin victims include global energy and manufacturing giant SK Group, headquartered in South Korea, US newspaper conglomerate Lee Enterprises, the Houston Symphony, Detroit’s PBS TV station, and top North American auto parts suppliers Yanfeng in China, and the prestigious Utsunomiya cancer treatment center in Japan.

