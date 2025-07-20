ChatGPT and DALL·E are shaping next season’s fashion

Last updated: 18 July 2025
Korean male fashion models during Seoul fashion week.
The Chosunilbo JNS via Getty Images

A new study shows that ChatGPT and DALL-E 3 can help fashion designers spot trends and generate runway-ready outfits – if used with expert guidance.

Fashion is a chameleonic field, and designers often leap into the unknown, risking their reputations at a high cost.

But what if they were to use AI as a trend-predicting and speedy assistant?

ADVERTISEMENT

A Pusan University study investigated how effectively generative AI could predict forthcoming trends, alongside humans.

The researchers found that overall AI can help humans predict mercurial fashion trends, and quite paradoxically, needs concrete prompts in order to help achieve this.

The season they chose was specifically the fall/winter 2024 men’s season.

Research for the runway

The researchers started by feeding historical data (up to September 2021) into ChatGPT-3.5 and ChatGPT-4, followed by analysing and predicting upcoming trends.

Trends were broken down into six design elements – trends, silhouettes, materials, key items, garment details, and embellishments.

Key findings included that DALL·E 3 followed the prompts perfectly 67.6% of the time and that abstract prompts performed worse in the process compared to more concrete commands.

Limitations were that DALL·E struggled with non-visual or cultural ideas like gender fluidity, often reverting to stereotypical clothing for male or female.

ADVERTISEMENT
Marcus Walsh profile Niamh Ancell BW justinasv Konstancija Gasaityte profile
Stay informed and get our latest stories on Google News
Google News Follow us

Coded for couture

Some AI-generated looks closely resembled real runway designs, but others missed the mark, showing how unpredictable outputs can be without expert input.

This reinforces the rule “garbage in, garbage out” and shows that prompting is becoming a core creative skill for designers.

But it also risks bias and homogenization, as models tend to favor Western, ready-to-wear aesthetics and struggle with cultural or conceptual nuance.

Used wisely, AI becomes a fast, tireless assistant. It’s not a replacement for human creativity, but a tool that expands what’s possible.

Generative AI can support creativity and accessibility. With further improvement, AI can help designers work more efficiently and allow non-experts to understand and explore fashion trends.

Share
Post
Share
Share
Share
More from Cybernews
Personal crypto wallet and physical attacks on the rise as market rallies
DeepSeek is risky, but employees are still using it at work
Humanoid robot Ai-Da paints portrait of King Charles using AI
Coldplay kiss cam affair hits social media, fake statement circulates online
Chinese hackers infect 10M Androids with BADBOX 2.0, now Google is suing them
Nearly 750K exposed after hacker attack on drug tester
ADVERTISEMENT
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are markedmarked