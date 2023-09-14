NASA jumps on UAP bandwagon with dedicated role

NASA will have a dedicated person responsible for research into Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP).

The announcement came after the agency published a report on the UAP independent study, which NASA itself commissioned earlier.

One of the report’s recommendations was that NASA should “leverage its considerable expertise” to potentially utilize multispectral or hyperspectral data. This would, in effect, help it to better detect and identify objects or materials.

NASA commissioned the study to better understand how it can contribute to government efforts to further the study of observations of events in the sky that cannot be identified as balloons, aircraft, or as known natural phenomena from a scientific perspective.

NASA administrator Bill Nelson said the new director would “develop and oversee the implementation of NASA’s scientific vision for UAP research.”

He said this would include working with other agencies “to analyze UAP and applying artificial intelligence and machine learning to search the skies for anomalies.”

“NASA will do this work transparently for the benefit of humanity,” he added.

The UAP phenomenon, so called both to distance the scientific community from the stigma that had come to surround unidentified flying objects (UFOs) and to include other phenomena, has gained traction in the mainstream over the past several years.

In July, former US intelligence official David Grusch testified before the Congressional Committee, saying that the government possesses unidentified crashed extraterrestrial craft and even non-human bodies.

Grusch, 36, is a decorated former combat officer in Afghanistan and a veteran of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and the National Reconnaissance Office.

Earlier this month, supposed alien corpses were displayed to Mexican politicians at the country’s Congress. A panel headed by journalist Jaime Maussan argued that the DNA of said bodies is not part of “our terrestrial evolution.”

More from Cybernews:

Experiment: IT companies eager to hire self-taught pros

LokiBot malware going for a song at $80

NASA pushes for enhanced space comms

Third of Americans use password managers

Paxos admits to bug that charged Bitcoin owner $500k in transfer fees

Subscribe to our newsletter