Snapchat has rolled out a new feature called Home Safe, offering users “a simple way” to let friends and family know that you made it home safely when it’s activated.

The new feature means there is no need to message about your whereabouts since the social network will automatically alert your friend or family member once you arrive home.

“So, whether you’re heading back from a first date, a crowded concert, or a weekend getaway, Home Safe can offer a close friend or family member peace of mind that you’ve made it home safely,” Snapchat announced on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Snapchat assures that alerts can only be sent to those you already share your location with, and the notification activates only once, highlighting that the feature is built with privacy and security by design.

Location sharing on Snap Map is off by default, meaning that you would have to proactively activate it to enable alert sending.

In order to try the feature, set your home location by tapping your Bitmoji on Snap Map, then “My Home.” It will only be visible to you and the friends you choose to share your location with in the settings.

When you’re about to go out and wish to let a friend or family member know when you get home, open your conversation, tap the Map icon, then tap the “Home Safe” button.

Join 25,260+ followers on Google News Google News Follow us

This will activate an automatic, one-time alert in your chat conversation informing the trusted user when you get home. It will then be automatically deactivated, so you don’t have to worry about spamming your friends with notifications every time you arrive home.

The extra security feature is designed to give both you and your loved ones peace of mind for when you go out late, jog alone, or even party with your new friends.