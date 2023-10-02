Hackers attack US healthcare giant, more than 190K people affected

Prospect Medical Holdings admits that it was hacked, with hundreds of thousands of employees and patients left affected.

Prospect Medical Holdings is a healthcare company operating more than 150 clinics and dozens of hospitals in Southern California, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island.

In a notice sent out to affected clients on September 29th, the company stated that an “unauthorized party gained access to its IT network.” Allegedly, the attack happened between July 31st and August 3rd this year.

The company’s internal investigation showed that threat actors accessed files with data pertaining to the company’s employees and dependents. However, the company claims, it cannot rule out the possibility that patients’ data was also accessed.

The breached data may include full names and Social Security numbers. The Office of the Maine Attorney General reported that, in total, 190,492 people were affected by the hack.

The company has offered affected individuals free credit monitoring and identity theft protection services for one year.

“We take this incident very seriously and sincerely regret any concern this may cause. To help prevent something like this from happening again, we have implemented additional safeguards and technical security measures to further protect and monitor our systems,” said the company in a statement on its website.

