Skibidi, delulu, tradwife – the Gen Alpha internet slang that just made the dictionary

Gen Alpha slang has officially landed in the Cambridge Dictionary, with “skibidi,” “delulu,” and “tradwife” joining the lexicon.

There’d always come a day when Gen Alpha was gonna get its slang in the dictionary, though I thought some of these terms were sure to fade.

Apparently, three new additions to the Cambridge Dictionary are now officially recognized, and were originally used by Gen Z and now adopted by Generation Alpha.

As has happened over the last few decades, the internet has largely shaped slang, and TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram have helped cement it further.

As Colin McIntosh, Cambridge’s lexical manager, signaled: “Internet culture is changing the English language and the effect is fascinating to observe and capture in the dictionary.”

Skibidi

The most gibberish of the additions, this began as a video in which a toilet meme went viral on TikTok.

Basically, it’s a human head inside a toilet, singing a remix of a song with the “skididee” lyric, and it’s amassed over 250 million views on YouTube.

But apparently, now you can pretty much say that anything is “skibidi” – and it’s most often used in the negative sense.

However, it’s a very elastic term that can be used as filler for almost anything, as conveniently explained by TikToker @Lizarragabooks.

Delulu

The easiest word on this list to explain – a straight-up shortened version of the adjective “delusional.”

Delulu has taken on a life of its own, with various TikTokers showcasing “delulu habits” such as manifesting something you don’t have from the universe or pretending everyone is in love with you.

This one has been around for over a decade and certainly includes both generations in its usage.

In some interpretations, it can even be a form of conviction, or a kind of self-care – a way of shielding yourself from other people’s bullshit or toxicity.

Tradwife

A tradwife is basically a traditional wife – a bit like the 1950s housewife who embraced cleaning products, gardening, baking, and other household chores.

Interpretations slightly vary. On Reddit, there’s an explanation that leans into idyllic content like baking pies.

Some influencers take it a step further by reaffirming gender stereotypes, like treating a man as a king: “A man’s home is his castle, so he should be treated as a king, and it’s every wife’s duty to appreciate her man and all his hard work.”

When some additions are supposed to be forward-thinking as dictionary entries, this one feels like it’s gone full circle by being rooted in old values.