Tesla’s first diner opens – Musk teases global expansion

Last updated: 22 July 2025
Elon Musk’s Tesla Diner opens in Hollywood with Superchargers and sci-fi flair – but questions remain over demand, reputation, and long-term plans.

At 4:20 p.m. on Monday, Elon Musk’s long-hyped Tesla Diner & Drive-In opened its doors in Hollywood.

Many diners took to X to praise the establishment's aesthetics. It features futuristic Googie-style architecture, a flying saucer design, rooftop seating, and a bar.

Speculation has already begun – from both Musk and onlookers – about whether the diner will take off and lead to global scaling, or face anticipated backlash due to Musk’s political misdemeanours and subsequent fallout with the Republican Party.

What’s at the Diner

If a Tesla driver needs a charge, the diner offers 80 fast charging hubs in a space-age style hangout.

The two-story establishment has movie screens, an Optimus robot for spectacle, and a merch area selling branded gear.

Elon Musk posted on X that if all goes according to plan, Tesla “will establish these in major cities across the world.”

Tesla seems to be targeting branded lifestyle experiences like supercharger lounges, cybertruck-themed merchandise, and increased energy lifestyle branding.

Uncertainty around launch

Tesla’s diner launch comes amid financial challenges that have hit the company in the first quarter of 2025, including a 71% drop in profit.

Whether the diner will remain popular is uncertain – especially after a turbulent last couple of years politically for Elon Musk, being at the whim of chaotic Republican alliances and fallouts.

Musk’s pivot into launching his own political party may not immediately repair consumer trust in Tesla.

The diner aims to become a lasting fixture – but could become an easy target for vandalism and protests against Musk.

Menu highlights include smashburgers, hot dogs, fries, and milkshakes.

