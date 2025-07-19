TikTok has just launched the beta version of its new Songwriter Features, designed to spotlight songwriters’ work and give due credit.

The social media platform will now allow songwriters to highlight their works, share stories, and help users easily explore, use, save, and share music.

The features include:

Songwriter Account Label — users will be able to create an official Songwriter account, which adds a clear ‘Songwriter’ label to their profile, improving user experience and offering easy identification. Songwriter Music Tab — displayed on user profiles, this feature enables songwriters to prominently spotlight the tracks that they have written or co-written.

According to TikTok, among the first adopters of the features are Lauren Christy, Toby Gad, and Justin Tranter.

The platform already offers a variety of tools to help songwriters build a community and promote their works on TikTok. These include #BehindTheSong, which allows sharing stories behind the created music; 'New' tag on latest releases, which clearly identifies new tracks; and Add to Music App, a feature that allows users to add a song they found on TikTok to their preferred music streaming service.

The new Songwriter Features were developed in response to a survey of 871 songwriter respondents and 18 interviews conducted by TikTok. In turn, MIDiA Research's second annual songwriter report confirmed that over 80% of respondents use social media for their music career.

Jordan Lowy, Global Head of Music Publishing Licensing and Partnerships at TikTok, said:

"We are passionately committed to supporting songwriters at TikTok, which is why we built these tools to celebrate and elevate songwriters and their work on our platform.

“TikTok is unique in its ability to offer songwriters a way to highlight their musical works alongside their own content, helping them to tell stories about their music, their craft, and their lives, and to raise their profile and build their audience on TikTok, as hundreds of thousands of artist creators already do."

