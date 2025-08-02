The United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defence has announced a “first-of-its-kind” defence and industry esports tournament, in collaboration with the British Esports Federation, meant to boost military personnel’s digital and cyber skills.

The event will focus on various cyber aspects, including AI and drone operations, to enhance the country’s warfighting readiness.

GOV.UK cites lessons learned from the war in Ukraine, when the country developed its own drone simulator games to improve hand-eye coordination. Esports can offer an accessible environment for training those skills.

“Esports will help attract, develop, and retain top cyber and digital talent, while fostering this government’s Plan for Change. Our people must now be as adept with code, cybersecurity and a games controller as they are with traditional combat skills,” Minister for Veterans and People, Alistair Carns DSO OBE MC MP, said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“From drone operations to data analysis, modern defence and deterrence needs agile minds that can navigate both physical and digital battlegrounds.”

The International Defence Esports Games (IDEG) will first be open to service personnel, including reservists, but will later expand to include others working in the defence industry, such as cadets and civil servants.

The competitions will be held in the UK in late 2026, supported by key defence suppliers and some smaller military technology companies.

Join 25,260+ followers on Google News Google News Follow us

Chester King, President of British Esports, added that the UK’s armed forces “have recognised video games as a positive activity that can improve personnel welfare and morale, foster digital and cyber skills, and strengthen relations across the armed forces and beyond.”

Lieutenant General Sir Tom Copinger-Symes KCB CBE also noted that esports can contribute to the military’s “warfighting readiness”, teaching the personnel “to think, operate and innovate across both the physical and virtual worlds.”

“We’ve learned from our Ukrainian partners about how esports can train drone operators and cyber security specialists. People are quickly grasping how esports can change perspectives and enhance skills, as well as reaching across borders with our international allies and partners,” he said.

The UK recognized esports as an official military sport over a year ago, aiming to provide funding and competitive opportunities for its personnel. In the meantime, experts suggest that esports might one day finally be classified as an Olympic sport.