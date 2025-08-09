UK Science Minister Lord Vallance has encouraged tech experts, including businesses and researchers, to develop cutting-edge tech solutions that would help lower energy costs by 2030.

The call comes amid peak demand for energy, with the grid often turning to gas-fired power stations, which are typically more expensive and polluting.

An initial £4 million ($5.3 million) has been reserved for the first year of a five-year plan, meant to support research for optimal solutions that will reduce demand for grid electricity by 2 gigawatts, which the government press release says is equivalent to powering over 1.5 million homes.

The initial funding will support top UK tech experts in determining how current solutions can be scaled up, including enabling the building of models and simulations. Additionally, it will explore whether additional funding can increase the speed at which these products are developed and brought to market.

“We’re calling on Britain’s brightest minds and innovative businesses to help us cut energy bills, boost energy security, and reduce our reliance on fossil fuels,” Lord Vallance said. “This is a challenge with real impact – if we get it right, we’ll save families money, protect the planet, and make the UK a clean energy superpower.”

Some of the suggested methods include using AI to process data from smart meters and weather forecasts to predict how much energy one will use ahead of time; using parked electric cars as giant batteries; or using available and cheapest clean energy for automatically heating or cooling buildings.

The government believes that it could significantly reduce bills in the long term due to a lower need to build network infrastructure and new power plants.

AI can help manage the power grid to ensure the stability of the energy supply, which can lead to up to an 18% reduction in electricity costs.

The goal would form part of the UK’s mission to generate 95% of its electricity from clean sources by 2030.

“We are working to build a more flexible electricity system, giving households more choice and control over when and how they use energy,” Minister for Climate Kerry McCarthy added.

"This new challenge will help deliver that, exploiting the exciting potential of AI and other cutting-edge tech to help more people access flexible tariffs and save on bills as part of our Plan for Change.”

The project will be led by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) together with the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ).