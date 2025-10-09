California became the first state to force browsers to include global browser-level privacy controls. Starting in 2027, browsers must offer Californians a way to send an opt-out preference signal to websites, which must be respected.

Governor Gavin Newsom signed the California Opt Me Out Act (AB 566), which obliges browser developers to offer users a simple built-in way to signal websites that they don’t want their personal information shared or sold.

Beginning January 1st, 2027, the act prohibits big tech companies from developing or maintaining a browser without such functionality, enabling users to select an opt-out option.

The California Privacy Protection Agency (CPPA) believes that this privacy act closes a major gap in existing privacy protections.

Enabling the so-called “opt-out preference signals” (OOPS) will allow users to automatically tell websites not to share personal information, like users’ browsing history, location data, purchase history, and personal interests, with third parties.

This means that with OOPS enabled, the visited websites will not be able to sell information to data brokers or share it with other parties. One click should protect users across the entire internet.

“Currently, Californians who want to protect their data online must indicate this on every website they visit or rely on one of a handful of browsers that currently offer opt-out preference signals (OOPS),” the CPPA explains.

Some browsers previously offered the voluntary “Do Not Track” button, but later ditched it, acknowledging that it didn’t work and that most websites ignored the signal.

The OOPS button, however, lets users signal their legal right to opt out. Californians are granted the right to opt out of the sale and sharing of personal data by the California Consumer Privacy Act.

Also, California and some other states require businesses to honor such requests made using OOPS.

The new act requires that the new option “shall be easy for a reasonable person to locate and configure.”

The Agency confirmed that finding and enabling these signals has been difficult for most people.

“Every Californian deserves control over their personal information without having to jump through countless hoops,” said Tom Kemp, the CPPA Executive Director.

“This law puts the power back in consumers’ hands and makes exercising your privacy rights at scale as simple as clicking a button in your browser.”

This bill met strong opposition from the tech industry. According to AP NEWS, Google reportedly ran a behind-the-scenes campaign against the legislation, arguing that it would hurt small business owners and advertisers.

Google used third-party groups to mobilize small business owners to oppose the legislation, apparently warning that privacy rules could hurt their ability to use online ads.

