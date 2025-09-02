Disney to pay $10M settlement over accusations it unlawfully collected children's data

Published: 2 September 2025
Walt Disney
Image by Dado Ruvic | Reuters

Walt Disney will pay $10 million to settle allegations that the company unlawfully allowed personal data to be collected from children who viewed kid-directed videos on YouTube without notifying parents or obtaining their consent, the FTC said on Tuesday.

The US Federal Trade Commission had alleged that Disney did not designate some YouTube videos as being made for children when they were added to the platform.

The FTC complaint said the mislabeling allowed Disney, through YouTube, to collect personal data from viewers of child-directed videos who were under age 13 and use that data for targeted advertising to children.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Today was a big win for parents, who shouldn’t have to worry about whether their kids are being illegally surveilled online or being exposed to age-inappropriate videos," said FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson in a post on X.

The complaint had alleged that Disney violated the US Children's Online Privacy Protection Rule.

The rule requires websites, apps, and other online services directed to children under 13 to notify parents about what personal information they collect, and obtain verifiable parental consent before collecting such information, according to the FTC.

The proposed order requires Disney to "implement an audience designation program to ensure its videos are properly directed as 'made for kids' where appropriate," according to a Tuesday court filing.

Izabelė Pukėnaitė Gintaras Radauskas justinasv Paulina Okunyte
Don’t miss our latest stories on Google News
Google News Follow us

"This settlement does not involve Disney-owned and operated digital platforms but rather is limited to the distribution of some of our content on YouTube's platform," a Disney spokesperson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Disney has a long tradition of embracing the highest standards of compliance with children's privacy laws, and we remain committed to investing in the tools needed to continue being a leader in this space," the Disney spokesperson added.

Share
Post
Share
Share
Share
More from Cybernews
Google to implement user profile changes to its Play Games
YouTube catches on with password-sharing crackdown
Anthrax’s Spotify page plays host to mysterious AI-generated EDM album overnight, leaving everyone confused
Italian court lowers Amazon’s 2021 antitrust fine, keeping main findings intact
“Huge mistake:” CEO apologizes for snatching a cap from a child at the US Open
Can’t hear the sirens? Your car may soon be able to listen for you
ADVERTISEMENT
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are markedmarked