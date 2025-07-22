Hong Kong DPA looking into Louis Vuitton data breach

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data, Hong Kong’s data protection authority (DPA), is investigating a recent data breach at Louis Vuitton.

On July 17th, 2025, Hong Kong’s privacy regulator received a data breach notification submitted by Louis Vuitton Hong Kong Limited (LVHK).

It stated that Louis Vuitton’s French headquarters uncovered “suspicious activities” on its corporate systems on June 13th. Later, it was discovered that the incident had affected customers from Hong Kong.

Preliminary information shows that approximately 419,000 Louis Vuitton customers from Hong Kong were impacted.

An unauthorized party was able to exfiltrate personal information, including names, passport numbers, dates of birth, addresses, email addresses, phone numbers, shopping histories, and product preferences.

“The Office of the Privacy Commissioner calls on those who may be affected to be more vigilant to prevent personal data from being stolen,” a press release from Hong Kong’s privacy regulator reads.

The Privacy Commissioner stresses the importance of reporting a data breach.

“Notifying a data breach will help the Office help relevant agencies and affected persons take appropriate and timely measures to reduce the damage caused by the data breach to the agency and affected persons.”

Victims will be notified as soon as possible and are recommended to pay attention to unusual logins, regularly review their bank statements, and be aware of any phishing attempts and other scams.

The data breach at Louis Vuitton Hong Kong isn’t an isolated incident – it is the fourth breach in the last three months.

In May, Christian Dior Couture, Louis Vuitton’s second-largest fashion brand, reported an incident in which hackers were able to lay their hands on customers’ personal information.

In June, Louis Vuitton South Korea disclosed a similar incident. Earlier this month, Louis Vuitton said that data of some UK customers had been stolen. LVHK customers are the latest victims.