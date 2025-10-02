The California Privacy Protection Agency (CPPA) Board, an agency that implements and enforces the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), has announced that Tractor Supply Company will pay a $1.35 million fine for violating California’s privacy laws.

The CPPA launched an investigation into Tractor Supply Company after receiving a complaint from a consumer.

According to the regulator, Tractor Supply Company violated Californians’ privacy rights by failing to notify consumers of their rights. In addition, the company didn’t provide an effective opt-out mechanism for their personal data being sold and shared.

Furthermore, Tractor Supply Company neglected to publish a privacy policy or notify job applicants of their privacy rights. It also shared personal data with third parties without permission.

To resolve the allegations, Tractor Supply Company agreed to pay a $1.35 million fine and change its business practices to ensure California’s privacy laws were no longer infringed.

Image by Shutterstock.

“We will continue to look broadly across industries to identify violations of California’s privacy law. We made it an enforcement priority to investigate whether businesses are properly implementing privacy rights, and this action underscores our ongoing commitment to doing that for consumers and job applicants alike,” Michael Macko, CPPA’s Head of Enforcement, said in a statement.

The CPPA Board’s decision follows a separate court case brought against Tractor Supply Company last month to enforce an investigative subpoena.

A Tractor Supply Company spokesperson said in a statement that the company “takes our responsibilities to our Team Members, customers, and applicants seriously. We are committed to complying with all privacy laws and protecting the trust placed in us.”

With over 53,000 employees, 2,335 stores in 49 states, and 207 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states, Tractor Supply Company is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the US, ranking 296 in the Fortune 500.

The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, companion animal products, seasonal and recreation products, and truck, tool, and hardware products. In 2024, the company earned a revenue of $14.9 billion and a gross profit of $5.4 billion.

