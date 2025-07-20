The future of cybersecurity might be automated, and corporate teams are rushing to adopt AI tools. But are junior roles at risk of the chop?

The AI wave is crashing hard into the cybersecurity world, and junior employees might be the first ones getting swept away.

A new global survey from ISC2, the world’s largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity pros, reveals cautious but growing interest in AI security tools among cybersecurity teams worldwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

Organizations are embracing AI tools to level up security, but in doing so, they might be cutting the pipeline of future cyber talent.

AI has arrived, and it’s here to stay

Nearly a third of the 436 security professionals surveyed said their teams have already integrated AI tools like generative models, automated response agents, or AI-enhanced monitoring systems into their day-to-day operations. Another 42% are either testing or evaluating them.

The biggest adopters are major corporations with 10,000+ employees and data-rich sectors like IT services and industrial firms. Meanwhile, public sector organizations are dragging their heels, with only 16% having taken the leap.

Source: ISC2

Industries leading the charge in adopting, testing, or evaluating AI tools for security include industrial enterprises (38%), IT services (36%), commercial/consumer sectors (36%), and professional services (34%). Meanwhile, financial services and the public sector lag behind with the lowest adoption rates, at just 21% and 16%, respectively.

Speed and efficiency are driving a faster adoption. About 70% of those using AI in security roles say it’s already making their teams more effective, particularly in heavy-lift areas like intrusion detection, network monitoring, and vulnerability management.

AI is being used to automate these fields of security work:

ADVERTISEMENT

Network monitoring and intrusion detection: 60%

Endpoint protection and response: 56%

Vulnerability management: 50%

Threat modeling: 45%

Security testing: 43%

More than half of the survey’s respondents (52%) believe AI tools will reduce the need for entry-level hires. Twenty-one percent of respondents said that AI has already changed how their organizations hire and plan for cybersecurity roles.

However, such a trend might have long-term implications for cybersecurity professionals' skill set.

"You have to walk before you can run to be a truly efficient runner," one respondent told ISC2. And right now, AI is sprinting past the junior workforce before they’ve even laced up.

Has my data been leaked? Check Now

Source: ISC2

Security teams are facing a paradox: they want AI because it makes their jobs easier, but that ease could come at the cost of the long-term talent pipeline. Fewer junior hires means fewer future specialists, less mentorship, and fewer diverse entrants breaking into an already elite-heavy field.

“Reducing entry-level cybersecurity roles could lead to a significant skills gap, limiting talent growth and innovation,” warned one respondent.

“Long-term impacts include increased strain on senior professionals, slower response to threats, and higher costs due to competition for experienced talent.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Source: ISC2

New AI-augmented job roles

Still, not everyone’s sounding the alarm. Almost half (44%) said their company’s cybersecurity hiring hasn’t been affected by using AI security tools yet.

A hopeful 31% of respondents believe AI could actually create new entry-level roles, ones that blend classic cyber knowledge with emerging AI skills.

According to ISC2, new and AI-augmented roles being advertised and discussed for entry-level cybersecurity professionals include: