Alleged breach of ice maker exposes employee details

Arctic Glacier, a major North American ice products and services provider, was posted on a cyber cartel’s dark web blog, which it uses to showcase its latest victims.

The company was posted on the Qilin ransomware gangs’ blog, and attackers allege that they’ve obtained sensitive company data, staff details, and other private information.

Arctic Glacier is one of the largest providers of packaged and crushed ice products in the US and Canada. The company services major brands, including convenience store giant 7-Eleven.

We’ve reached out to Arctic Glacier for comment and will update the article once we receive a reply.

Attackers' post on a dark web blog. Image by Cybernews.

Meanwhile, the attackers shared several screenshots of the supposedly stolen details. The leaked information includes several copies of passports and driver’s licenses, staff remuneration data, and several legal and financial documents.

At least in theory, attackers could use the stolen details to commit identity theft, resulting in fraudulent account creation. Additionally, threat actors could exploit the leaked data to craft targeted phishing attacks, masquerading as a company client or an employer.

Moreover, attackers could leverage legal documentation to investigate corporate interests and exploit them by crafting further and more damaging attacks.

Operating over 100 distribution centers across North America, Arctic Glacier serves over 75,000 retail, commercial, and industrial clients. The company reportedly hires a staff of over 1,000 and enjoyed revenue approaching $300 million last year.

The culprit behind the attack, Qilin ransomware, has been steadily growing in influence this year. While the gang has been operating since 2022, it ramped up the volume of attacks in 2025, targeting 68 entities in April alone.

Recently, the gang allegedly breached Asefa, the Spanish subsidiary of France’s SMABPT, and New York’s landmark 550 Madison Avenue.

Qilin made headlines earlier this year after taking on SK Group, a global energy and manufacturing giant. According to Cybernews’ dark web monitoring tool, Ransomlooker, the gang has victimized at least 350 companies over the last 12 months.