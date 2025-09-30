Japan's largest beer brewer stops production after cyberattack

It’s not yet known whether all 30 production facilities have been forced to pause their operations.

Japanese beer and beverage giant Asahi Group Holdings has not been able to resume production at domestic factories a day after a cyberattack and cannot foresee when it can be resumed, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The company has 30 plants in Japan making beer, beverage and food products, but it is still investigating whether all of them have stopped production, the spokesperson added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Add us as your Preferred Source on Google Follow us

The maker of Asahi Super Dry Beer, Nikka Whisky, and Mitsuya Cider last night said its group companies in Japan suspended operations, including order processing, shipping, and call centre functions, due to a cyberattack-caused system outage, although no personal information leakage has been confirmed.

Unlock more exclusive Cybernews content on YouTube.