Boyd Gaming, a Las Vegas Casino chain, is being sued for a previous data breach that exposed the sensitive data of its employees.

A disgruntled employee has filed a lawsuit against Boyd Gaming, their employer, for a data breach that the casino giant confirmed in late September.

Boyd Gaming revealed that an “unauthorized third party accessed (its) internal IT system.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, this “had no impact on the company’s properties or business operations,” Boyd Gaming said in a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing.

While the casino’s business operations escaped the incident seemingly unscathed, one employee isn’t happy.

The unnamed employee filed the lawsuit as a potential class action on October 3rd, 2025, according to 8 News Now.

This is likely due to the sensitive information leaked during the breach, which left employees vulnerable to fraud, identity theft, and phishing attacks.

Ad

The lawsuit viewed by 8 News Now revealed that the attackers exfiltrated information such as employees’ names, dates of birth, and Social Security numbers.

The lawsuit also claims that Boyd Gaming seemingly avoided notifying employees about the breach and should have tried harder to protect employees' data.

Boyd Gaming has essentially been accused of failing to implement proper cybersecurity measures to protect employees’ sensitive data, as the cyberattack was arguably preventable.

ADVERTISEMENT

The casino giant has roughly 16,000 employees across 28 properties in ten states. It’s unclear whether hackers accessed data from all of the company’s employees.

However, those who had their names, dates of birth, and Social Security numbers stolen by hackers are at increased risk of identity theft.

Cybercriminals could use this information to open fraudulent credit cards or bank accounts with the intent of draining funds and never paying them back.

Threat actors could also use a person's identity to commit further crimes under the victim’s name.

Unlock more exclusive Cybernews content on YouTube.