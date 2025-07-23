The controversial Chinese-made Hikvision cameras are still being used by hospitals, councils, and university campuses.

A new report from the Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL) has revealed that the majority of local councils in Ireland continue to use surveillance cameras made by the controversial Chinese firm Hikvision, regardless of numerous security concerns and repeated warnings from experts.

The ICCL is calling for the immediate removal of all Hikvision devices from public buildings and warning that their continued use poses a serious national security threat.

The Hikvision network in Ireland now consists of 700 cameras. They record footage in “swimming pools, hospitals, universities, courthouses, and even a brand new Civil Defence HQ unveiled in Co Cavan last year,” reports The Journal, which conducted an investigation of its own on the matter.





Hospitals, universities, and councils affected

A number of hospitals have admitted to using Hikvision cameras. For instance, Beaumont Hospital told The Journal that it uses over 400 Hikvision cameras. The Eye and Ear Hospital said 80% of its system is made by the company. The National Maternity Hospital and the new National Children’s Hospital have also used Hikvision.

At least 15 higher education institutions are on this list, too. Another example is Cavan County Council, which operates 135 Hikvision cameras, including 15 at its new Civil Defence Headquarters.





What threats does Hikvision pose?

Hikvision is a surveillance camera manufacturer based in China. Previously, its cameras were used in the UK, the United States, and Australia, but in recent years, they have been banned from surveilling government sites, with Canada being the latest country to do so.

The reasoning for this decision across the three countries revolves around national and cybersecurity risks. Hikvision is partly state-owned, which means that under China’s National Intelligence Law, it may be compelled to cooperate with Chinese intelligence agencies.

Previously reported security vulnerabilities in the company's systems have become grounds for remote hijacking and unauthorized data transmissions. Not to mention, Hikvision has been linked to human rights abuses, including surveillance of Uyghurs in Xinjiang.