Connex Credit Union has suffered a data breach affecting tens of thousands of its customers.

According to a breach notification filed with the Office of the Maine Attorney General, the breach, which affected 172,000 people, occurred in June 2025 and was only discovered at the end of July.

The affected data elements include:

Names

Account numbers

Debit card information

Social Security numbers and/or government IDs

Connex has said there’s “no reason to believe the incident involved unauthorized access to member accounts or funds.”

With this information, bad actors could carry out phishing attacks by calling, texting, or sending emails to affected customers asking for personal information to commit identity theft or financial fraud.

The Connex website displays a “scam alert” that asks members to be aware of scammers who are “texting and/or calling members impersonating Connex employees.”

“Connex will never call you and ask for PINs, passwords, or account numbers. If you receive a suspicious call or text, hang up and call us directly,” the credit union said.

The credit union began mailing notification letters to affected members on August 7th, 2025.

“As soon as Connex discovered the unusual network activity, it took immediate steps to secure its network systems, launched an investigation with the assistance of independent experts, and worked to determine whether any personal information was accessed or acquired without authorization in connection with the incident,” the breach notification letter reads.

The union is providing affected individuals with 12 or 24 months of credit monitoring services via CyberScout.

Connex has over $1 billion in assets and serves over 70,000 members across eight branches.

The credit union offers a range of financial products and services, such as savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and more.