The Texas-headquartered coffee and food service company, Farmer Bros., has revealed that a recent cyberattack exposed the data of thousands of people.

Attackers breached Farmer Bros’ systems in early March of this year and roamed the company’s digital innards for nearly 12 days, a recent data breach notice reveals.

According to the company, it launched an investigation soon after the intrusion was detected. At the same time, authorities were informed about the cyberattack, with the company assisting law enforcement in the investigation.

Information that Farmer Bros. submitted to the Maine Attorney General’s Office revealed that over 14,000 people were affected by the hacker attack. While the company's data breach notice clearly states that attackers accessed personal information, the areas where exposed information was mentioned are blacked out.

However, Farmer Bros. said the company will provide impacted individuals with complimentary identity theft and credit monitoring services. Usually, companies provide these types of services after certain types of data get exposed, for example, names, email addresses, Social Security numbers and other identifiers that enable identity theft.

“We encourage you to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud by reviewing your account statements and monitoring your free credit reports for suspicious activity and to detect errors,” Farmer Bros’ data breach notice said.

Interestingly, the company was claimed by the Chaos ransomware gang in early April of this year. It’s unclear if the information mentioned in the data breach notice is related to the ransomware gangs’ claims. However, at the time of the supposed Chaos attack, malicious actors said they stole 650GB of data.

We have reached out to the company for comment and will update the article once we receive a reply.

Farmer Bros. primarily sells coffee, tea and spices to other businesses in the US. The company’s reported 2024 fiscal year sales exceeded $340 million. Farmers operates tens of locations across the country and operates two major manufacturing centres in Texas and Oregon and numerous distribution centers.

While it’s best known for coffee, the company also sells equipment, beverage planning services, and culinary products, and provides other services to US-based customers.

