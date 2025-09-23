DARPA, NASA software partner claimed by ransomware gang

GrammaTech, a US-based cybersecurity research outfit, has been claimed by a prominent ransomware cartel. The company, allegedly under attack, frequently works with US government bodies such as DARPA, the Department of War (DoW), and other key institutions.

The cybersecurity research firm’s name appeared on Play ransomware’s dark web blog, which the group uses to showcase its latest victims. While attackers claim they have obtained private and confidential data, they provide no evidence or a data sample to support their claims.

At the time of writing, the company’s public-facing website appeared to work without any glitches. We’ve reached out to GrammaTech for comment and will update the article once we receive a reply.

Attackers' post on the dark web. Image by Cybernews.

GrammaTech likely caught attackers' interest because the company provides software analysis, vulnerability detection, and other services. The company lists the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), US Homeland Security, NASA, Air Force Research Laboratory, and other institutions among its partners.

For example, the company’s most recent press release, dated September 9th, discussed its partnership with the US Department of Defense, recently renamed to DoW.

Meanwhile, Play ransomware claims it also accessed business service information. According to the Cybernews research team, if cybercrooks' claims are confirmed, the fallout from the attack could be limited as “operational data and vulnerability insights are not necessarily affected.”

“If the company was hired to work with confidential systems, where their existence is hidden from the public, it might reveal some confidential details, but otherwise the impact is more limited,” our team said.

Who is the Play ransomware cartel?

Meanwhile, Play ransomware is a major player in the cybercrime underworld, elbowing its way into the top three of the most active ransomware cartels last year.

In early August, the ransomware cartel claimed Jamco Aerospace Inc., a commercial and military aircraft industrial parts supplier for the US Navy, Boeing, and Northrop Grumman.

In 2023, Play was behind the attack against the Palo Alto County Sheriff's office in Iowa and the Donald W. Wyatt maximum security detention center in Rhode Island.

Ransomlooker data.

Data from Cybernews’ dark web monitoring tool, Ransomlooker, shows that Play targeted at least 376 companies over the last 12 months, making it one of most prolific gangs over the selected period.

According to an Adlumin profile, Play is thought to be one of the first ransomware groups to use intermittent encryption, in which only certain fixed segments of a system are encrypted.

The method allows for faster access and exfiltration of a victim's data, and it seems other notorious groups have since adopted the tactic, including ALPHV/BlackCat, DarkBit, and BianLian.

