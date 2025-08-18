Jane Smorodnikova, Welltory: “health data should empower every person, not just the experts”

For years, health data has remained fragmented and hard to interpret, often leaving everyday people feeling lost in numbers and uncertainty. Welltory is changing that paradigm. By turning raw data from wearables and apps into intuitive, science-backed personal insights, Welltory helps individuals truly understand and improve both physical and mental well-being.

In this interview, Jane Smorodnikova, CEO and Founder of Welltory, shares her vision for a world where personalized health isn’t reserved for experts or enthusiasts. She explains how Welltory’s unique blend of behavioral science, visual storytelling, and AI-driven analysis enables anyone to navigate stress, boost resilience, and take charge of their personal health journey – one actionable insight at a time.

How did Welltory get started, and what inspired the development of its data-driven health and wellness platform?

As an entrepreneur, there's always that deep, driving dream – to change the world for the better and build something truly impactful. For me, it became increasingly clear that health was one of the last major industries untouched by the power of data.

Just look around: logistics, music, advertising, transportation, even how we find places to stay while traveling – all of these have been fundamentally transformed by data and new technologies. But healthcare? It’s still operating on outdated paradigms. And that’s despite the fact that human-generated data – the data we produce simply by living our lives – is the fastest-growing data stream on the planet.

No other domain creates as much raw, meaningful information as we do through our bodies, habits, and everyday choices. So it was obvious to me that someone would eventually build a “Spotify for Health” – a platform where data empowers people to understand, navigate, and improve their well-being in a way that feels intuitive and personalized.

And when you realize that health is the biggest market on Earth and that data has the potential to transform it, it stops being just a business opportunity. It becomes a once-in-a-generation chance to change the status quo, to reinvent how we take care of ourselves. Of course, you want to be the one who makes that happen.

Can you explain what Welltory does and how it empowers users to track and improve their physical and mental well-being using data and analytics?

Welltory is a platform that collects data from multiple sources, including wearables and connected apps, and then processes and interprets that data to provide users with personalized insights about their physical and mental health.

But what truly sets us apart is how we deliver these insights. We translate raw data into visually engaging, intuitive experiences that help users not just understand what’s happening, but actually feel it. For example, one of our features analyzes your physical activity and shows whether you’re moving enough for basic health or longevity. We don’t push goals or guilt; instead, we support every step and help users make sense of their efforts.

We use visual metaphors to convey complex information. Your daily activity becomes a landscape with mountains and valleys. Your nervous system is visualized as a fluid – it boils when you’re stressed. These metaphors create an emotional connection and intuitive understanding that go far beyond numbers and charts.

We also deliver ultra-personalized text feedback in simple, supportive language that helps users understand what’s going on in their bodies and minds. This approach is grounded in behavioral science, especially the Health Belief Model, which emphasizes how belief in one’s ability to take action affects behavior change.

And we believe that support and engagement matter more than discipline and guilt. We’re not here to gamify health with competition or pressure. We’re here to make it enjoyable, motivating, and meaningful. That’s why our users stick with us — and why they see real outcomes: better sleep, more movement, and improved heart rate variability.

What are some of the most common health challenges or stress-related patterns that Welltory helps users detect and manage through its app?

One of the most common and dangerous patterns we see is what we call the downward spiral. It’s a cycle where stress and fatigue reinforce behaviors that lead to even more stress and exhaustion, often without the person even realizing it.

It typically starts with something small: maybe you had a bad day, an argument with a manager or colleague, and you're mentally drained. To cope, you go out drinking or stay up late binge-watching something. The next day, you’re more tired, your emotional control is lower, and you're more likely to overreact, make poor decisions, or get into more conflict. You might push yourself to “make up for it” by overworking, skipping rest, and again not sleeping enough – and the cycle repeats.

Over time, this loop quietly erodes your physical and mental resilience, increasing the risk of chronic conditions. What we do at Welltory is interrupt that spiral – even in small ways. By showing users how stress builds up, how it affects their nervous system, and recovery, we help them recognize the early signs. Then we nudge them toward tiny, manageable changes: getting a bit more rest, taking a break, adjusting their perspective.

And that’s when something powerful happens – they shift from a downward spiral to an upward spiral. Just a little more rest today can make them more clear-headed tomorrow. That clarity helps them navigate challenges better, which improves their mood, which in turn reinforces healthier habits.

At its core, our mission is to help users move from burnout loops to resilience loops – using their own data to recognize what’s happening and take control, step by step.

With the increasing popularity of wearable tech and biofeedback tools, how has Welltory integrated with these devices to enhance user insights?

Our goal is to integrate with as many sources of health-related data as possible – from wearables and apps to broader behavioral and environmental inputs. That includes the obvious ones, like Apple Health, Google Fit, Samsung Health, and Health Connect. We also have direct integrations with devices like Oura and Garmin, services like RescueTime, weather APIs, and even Spotify – so we can analyze not just your heart rate, but also your environment, digital behavior, and even music patterns.

In the early days, integration was harder. We worked with platforms like IFTTT to give users more ways to connect their data. But today, we’re going much further. We're rearchitecting our data integration layer to be more open, modular, and supportive – not just for users, but for startups building new wearable devices and sensors.

Why? Because many hardware startups struggle to build great apps or reach meaningful audiences. By integrating with Welltory, they can instantly give their data purpose, letting users visualize and interpret it within our experience, not just store it in Apple Health or Google Health Connect, where the data often remains unused.

We want to become an open platform for health performance data – not just physical metrics from wearables, but also emotional, cognitive, and behavioral indicators. Our vision is to create a flexible architecture where developers and users alike can plug in new data sources and derive real meaning from them.

This open, integrative approach is how we believe the next generation of health insights will emerge – by bringing diverse, scattered signals into one coherent, personalized story.

How can individuals who are not fitness or health experts still benefit from Welltory’s science-backed insights without feeling overwhelmed by data?

Ironically, the majority of our users aren’t tech-savvy biohackers or fitness fanatics – they’re everyday people. Many are in their 40s, 50s, or 60s. Some are retirees, some are homemakers, some are working professionals and managers. They don’t speak the language of physiology or data science – and they shouldn’t have to.

That’s why we design Welltory to be deeply intuitive and emotionally resonant. We rely heavily on visual metaphors that speak directly to how people feel. For example, our users see their nervous system as a liquid: it bubbles and boils under stress, or looks calm and jelly-like when they’re in balance. The colors change, the shape shifts – and without reading a single number, users instantly understand how they’re doing.

Of course, for those who want to dig deeper, we provide access to detailed scientific reports. You can explore your heart rate variability down to the millisecond, with every parameter explained and contextualized. But for most people, that’s more about reassurance – knowing that everything we show is backed by real science, rather than daily utility.

Our philosophy is that people don’t need to be experts to take care of themselves. They just need clear, trustworthy, and emotionally meaningful feedback – something that doesn’t overwhelm them, but gently guides and supports them. And that's exactly what Welltory is built to do.

What are some unique challenges users face when trying to make sense of health data from multiple sources, and how does Welltory address this fragmentation?

One of the challenges with health data today is that people are flooded with numbers, but left without meaning. There's a phrase in science – correlation doesn't imply causation – and it's relevant here. Users might see patterns in their data, but they often have no idea whether those patterns are real or actionable.

At Welltory, we've spent years developing a causal model that connects over 500 data streams – things like heart rate, step count, weather, body temperature, productivity, and more – in a meaningful way. Our system doesn't just flag correlations. It goes further by testing whether those correlations can be explained through cause-and-effect relationships grounded in research.

When our system finds something significant, it doesn't just give you a chart – it generates a scientific report in the form of a PDF, written in language, almost like a publication about you. It explains which data streams were analyzed, what the correlation means, how it could be linked, and, most importantly, how you might use this insight to improve your life.

For example, if you're a developer and our system detects a link between your running schedule and your output of code, that changes how you view exercise. Suddenly, running isn't just a goal – it becomes an asset. You start to see it not as something optional, but as a way to boost mental clarity and performance.

That kind of feedback is powerful. Everyone knows they "should" sleep more or exercise, but general advice doesn't stick. What does stick is seeing how your own sleep affects your mood or work productivity, right there in your data. That's how we move users from awareness to behavior change.

What steps should users take to get the most accurate and meaningful results from Welltory’s heart rate variability (HRV) and stress tracking tools?

The beauty of Welltory is that you don’t need to do anything complex or effortful to get powerful, personalized insights. In fact, one of our core design principles is to make health tracking feel effortless and natural.

That said, there are a few simple steps that can really elevate the experience:

Wear your Apple Watch consistently, especially during sleep. This unlocks continuous stress and HRV tracking without the need for manual measurements.

Enable integrations with other sources of behavioral data – such as your computer activity – which allows us to correlate physiological signals with productivity and focus patterns.

Install the Welltory Watch Face, which visualizes your real-time energy flow throughout the day. It helps you understand when and why your stress levels rise, and how recovery activities affect your balance.

But most importantly, the real value comes not from the data itself, but from what it does to your awareness.

When you begin to see how your body responds to different situations, even passively, you naturally start adjusting your behavior. You notice when your stress builds, when your energy drops, and what helps you recover. This awareness reshapes your beliefs: about your body, your capabilities, and your limits.

We believe that behavior change in health starts with self-perception. You have to understand how your body works within the context of your real lifestyle – and that’s what we help you do. We don’t overwhelm you with rules or routines. Instead, we guide your attention – and that, over time, changes everything.

What emerging trends in health tech, self-quantification, or AI-driven wellness do you see shaping the future of personal health monitoring?

Right now, the most transformative force across all domains, including health, is undoubtedly Generative AI. It’s not just improving what we can do with data; it’s unlocking entirely new streams of data that never existed before.

On the hardware side, we’re beginning to see radically novel tracking technologies emerge. For example, smart sanitary pads that analyze menstrual blood in real-time, turning a natural process into a built-in monthly health check. Or toilets equipped with sensors to monitor metabolic markers. These might sound futuristic, but they’re already entering early stages of development.

We also believe everyday devices will evolve into diagnostic tools. Earbuds, for instance, are likely to include Alpha wave detection soon – making brain-state monitoring as common as step tracking. We may also see a resurgence of previously overlooked data sources gaining traction thanks to improved wearables and cross-modal sensors.

However, the most profound shift may come from the conversations people have with AI. Instead of waiting for an annual doctor’s visit, people will start sharing how they feel weekly or even daily, with a digital health companion. This qualitative input, layered over traditional biometric streams, creates a richer and more contextualized picture of a person’s health.

In this future, AI doesn’t just crunch numbers – it listens, reflects, and builds a story of your well-being over time. That’s what makes truly personalized, predictive, and preventive health possible. In our view, Generative AI was the final missing piece – the catalyst needed to finally realize the dream of holistic, proactive health management at scale.

We’re incredibly optimistic. The technologies we dreamed about five years ago are finally within reach – and now, we get to build with them.

What’s next for Welltory? How is the platform evolving to provide even more personalized, predictive, and preventive health insights for its global users?

Right now, we’re undergoing a major transformation – rebuilding our platform from the ground up to become a true lifelong health and wellness coach. You can call it an All-in-One Health Hub, or even the "Spotify for Health" – our vision is to stand by our users for life, helping them take care of their physical and mental well-being through every stage.

This transformation is powered by years of accumulated data and proprietary algorithms that enable us to make sense of what’s happening deep inside the numbers. We’re training our own AI models on top of our uniquely rich dataset – not just to analyze, but to understand each user’s state, context, and progress. This foundation is what allows us to deliver deeply personalized, predictive, and preventive insights at scale.

We're also preparing to launch a new version of our product, centered around our AI Health Coach – a companion that runs right on your phone, works offline, and we intend to make it completely free for users around the world. Because we believe health is a basic human right – like breathing or being happy. Everyone deserves to understand their body and feel supported, not just those who can pay for it.

Of course, we’ll continue to develop advanced features for our beloved premium users. But our deeper mission is clear: to help 100 million people improve their health through intelligent, data-driven self-care. That’s the future we’re building – one insight, one conversation, one person at a time.