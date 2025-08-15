Scammers posing as Netflix job recruiters are targeting social media and marketing managers in a new phishing campaign designed to co-opt those companies’ Facebook accounts. Here's what to look out for.

New research by Malwarebytes says the scammers are sending out phishing emails to marketing staff, pretending to be a headhunter from Netflix and looking to fill a lucrative position at the company.

“The initial mail looks like what you might expect from a headhunter or a human resources (HR) recruitment specialist,” said Pieter Arntz, Malware Intelligence Researcher at Malwarebytes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I hope this note finds you well. Your reputation as a visionary marketing leader has caught our attention, and I’d like to share an extraordinary opportunity with you at Netflix,” the email states.

Image by Malwarebytes.

The email will praise the employee’s skill and leadership qualities, inviting them to apply for various high-profile jobs by scheduling “an interview with the ‘Netflix HR team.’”

Luring victims with lucrative job offers

Some of the job titles offered up included “Vice President of Marketing,” “Digital Marketing Manager,” and “Director of Social Media.”

Arntz said it looks as if the scammers have performed OSINT on their marks, offering career-level jobs that would seem appropriate for the job seeker to apply for.

The fraudulent websites appear to be “a mix of content copied from the actual Netflix site and from the phishing campaign," he said.

Image by Malwarebytes.

ADVERTISEMENT

These phishing campaigns are explicitly designed to steal the credentials of marketing managers, social media staff, and especially those who have access to company Facebook Pages or business accounts, the Malwarebytes research states.

Gaining access to a Facebook business account allows the bad actors to “run malicious ads using the company’s payment methods, demand a ransom for return of control over the account, or use the company’s reputation to spread more scams,” it said.

Here’s how it works

Not surprisingly, if the job seeker clicks on the link provided in the email, they are taken to a fake Netflix website where they are asked to create a “Career Profile,” also giving them an option to link the profile to their Facebook account.

“At this stage, all red flags should go up,” Arntz says. Whether the job seeker chooses to complete their profile by clicking a “Continue with Facebook” or “Continue with Email” button, a new screen pops up asking the job seeker to sign in to their Facebook account.

“It’s very normal practice to offer the option of logging in with Facebook on third party sites, so it would be understandable for the jobseeker to click that link,” Arntz exlplains.

The fake Netflix url still shows in the web browser. Image by Malwarebytes.

Once the victim enters their login information, they’ll automatically get a “The password you’ve entered is incorrect. Please try again!” prompt.

This Facebook login page proves the attack is “very sophisticated,” Arntz ponts out.

Using a websocket method to intercept submissions as they are being entered in real time, the scammers can “log into your real Facebook account within seconds.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“They could potentially ask for multi-factor authentication (MFA) confirmation if that’s necessary, too, “ Arntz said.

Furthermore the malware researcher notes that because everything is happening live, the victim has no idea their Facebook acccount is being accessed. This also gives the scammers time to do a number of things with the victim's account, such as “log you out, spam your friends, or whatever else they want,” he said.

Don’t miss our latest stories on Google News Google News Follow us

How to protect yourself

Malwarebytes says there are a number of steps job seekers can take to protect themselves from these kinds of phishing attacks, including:

Always be cautious engaging in job offers you have not applied for.

Carefully check the website URL and email address for any typos

Check if the address in the browser bar matches what you expect to see, along with the content of the website.

Malwarebytes also reccommnds that everyone should learn how to spot and recognize phishing attempts, especially as cybercriminals increasingly use AI to create emails and fake websites.

Additionally, make sure internet browsers, software, and operating systems are kept up to date, as well as using real-time anti-malware solutions with web protection.

Those who think they might have been phished should “immediately change change your passwords, enable multi-factor authentication, and notify your company’s IT/security team,” it said.

Malwarebytes said the phishing campaign itself was being hosted behind CloudFlare services. Both Netflix and CloudFlare have since been made aware of the findings.