In the ever-changing world of cybersecurity, few platforms have managed to balance technical depth with everyday accessibility as effectively as Hacker9. What began in 2008 as a personal blog by Ashwin Shahapurkar has since evolved into a trusted resource for thousands of readers worldwide. Over the years, Hacker9 has talked about the rise of new threats while keeping its content approachable and practical.

In this interview, Shahapurkar shares the origin story of Hacker9, the milestones that shaped its journey, and how the platform continues to adapt in the face of emerging digital risks.

1. What’s the origin story of Hacker9 – from its founding through key milestones that shaped its evolution?

ADVERTISEMENT

Hacker9 began in 2008 as a simple blog where I posted tutorials on hacking tricks, online privacy, and tech experiments. Back then, it was mostly a personal project to share what I was learning at the time. The first milestone came when sites like Lifehacker and The Next Web picked up my articles. Suddenly, Hacker9 wasn’t just a small blog but a trusted source for thousands of readers.

Over time, we widened the focus from simple how-to hacks to broader cybersecurity issues like phishing awareness, proxy use, and online anonymity. A big turning point was embracing newer threats such as cloud intrusions and AI-driven scams. More recently, we’ve worked on explaining advanced risks like deepfake fraud and voice cloning in plain terms.

What started as a curiosity project has grown into a go-to guide for both beginners and professionals, shaped by our audience’s feedback and the rising challenges of digital security.

2. In plain, everyday language, how would you explain what Hacker9 does and who it’s for?

Hacker9 is a place where complicated security topics are explained in simple words. Think of it as a handbook that shows you how hackers think, but this guide can help you protect yourself and your data.

Some readers are students or enthusiasts who just want to understand how things work. Others are IT pros, researchers, or even small business owners who need quick answers on practical issues like phishing, cloud safety, or staying anonymous online.

The topics range from step-by-step tutorials – like tracing an IP or spotting fake emails – to bigger issues such as how “bad AI” is being used for deepfake scams, and how “good AI” can help defend against them. Hacker9 is for anyone who wants to feel safer and smarter on the internet, without needing to be a technical expert.

3. What concerns or hesitations might some users have about relying on platforms like Hacker9 for cybersecurity guidance or tools?

ADVERTISEMENT

Trust is the biggest concern. With so much shady hacking content online, people wonder if they’ll stumble into illegal territory. We’re clear that our content is for education and awareness, not misuse.

Another hesitation is whether the advice is current. Cyberthreats move quickly – from voice cloning scams to AI-powered phishing – and outdated guidance can do more harm than good. That’s why we update content often and flag what’s experimental versus what’s practical.

Some new readers also fear the information might be too technical or overwhelming. To address that, we write in plain language, provide step-by-step examples, and show how the lessons apply to everyday situations, like spotting a suspicious email or preventing data leaks in cloud accounts.

4. How have recent developments, like advancements in AI, deep learning, or evolving cyberthreats, influenced how people use Hacker9?

The rise of AI has shifted the kind of questions people bring to Hacker9. A few years ago, readers mostly searched for proxy guides or social media tricks. Now the hot topics are deepfake scams, AI-driven phishing, and voice cloning fraud.

On the flip side, readers are also interested in how “good AI” can act as a shield, scanning for threats, flagging fake content, or spotting unusual patterns in networks. Cloud intrusions are another growing concern, so we’ve been covering how attackers exploit misconfigured servers and how to secure them. I like to call it the “AI arms race,” where bad actors train AI to deceive, while defenders train AI to detect. Hacker9 has become a place to explain this cat-and-mouse game in terms that anyone can follow, so readers can keep up without feeling left behind.

5. What are the best practices and common pitfalls to keep in mind when using Hacker9 for cybersecurity education or practical hacking guidance?

Best practice number one: treat the content as a way to defend yourself, not as a toolkit for mischief. Everything we publish is meant to raise awareness. Second: test what you learn in safe environments, like a virtual machine or sandbox, not on real systems.

Another good habit is to start with the basics before jumping into advanced methods. Readers who skip the groundwork often get lost quickly. The common pitfalls include misusing tutorials or misunderstanding context, especially when it comes to AI-powered attacks. For example, a post about how scammers use voice cloning is not an invitation to try it, but a way to help you recognize the red flags. Staying ethical, curious, and practical is the best way to benefit from Hacker9.

6. How do different user groups, such as enthusiasts, professionals, researchers, or small-business owners, shape or influence Hacker9’s content and tone?

ADVERTISEMENT

Each group pulls Hacker9 in helpful directions. Enthusiasts and students want jargon-free explanations. This encourages us to write in plain language. Professionals push us to dig deeper into technical topics, leading to articles on AI-based threat detection and advanced phishing analysis. Researchers often ask for references or in-depth sources, so we add that extra layer of credibility. Small-business owners influence the “quick tips” style content. They want straight-to-the-point guidance on avoiding scams, securing cloud tools, or spotting social engineering attempts. Balancing all these groups has helped us create a voice that’s practical, welcoming, and still credible enough for experts.

7. Which features or resources are most valuable or in demand among Hacker9’s audience?

Tutorials remain the biggest draw. Especially, when they explain real-world attacks like phishing, deepfake fraud, or cloud breaches, along with prevention tips. Privacy guides and proxy tutorials are also popular since anonymity online is a growing concern.

For professionals, resources like security checklists and toolkits are highly valued, especially when dealing with AI-driven threats. Another area of demand is content that helps people recognize scams powered by generative AI, which can make fake emails and messages look incredibly convincing. Readers want both immediate fixes they can apply today and deeper knowledge that prepares them for tomorrow.

8. Beyond its current offerings, what additional tools, services, or innovations could Hacker9 add to stand out in the crowded cybersecurity content space?

We’re exploring interactive labs where people can practice safely, instead of just reading theory. Small security check tools for business users – like a free scanner to flag phishing risks – are also on the radar. Videos are another big request since some topics are easier to understand visually.

I’d also like to build a scam simulator that shows how AI-powered attacks trick people in real-time and then teaches them how to spot the signs. Adding these features would turn Hacker9 from a content site into a hands-on learning hub that helps readers experience both sides of the attack-defense story.

9. What’s next for Hacker9? Are there any upcoming features, expansions, partnerships, or directions that users should keep an eye on?

The next step is to make Hacker9 more interactive. We’re building short video tutorials, lightweight tools, and coverage focused on AI threats. Partnerships with ethical hackers and trainers are also planned, so readers get insights straight from the specialists.

One idea we’re excited about is a community space where enthusiasts, professionals, and small business owners can exchange tips in a safe environment. In the long term, Hacker9 will keep growing as a place where people don’t just read about cybersecurity, they experience it. Or as I like to say: we’re turning curiosity into defense.