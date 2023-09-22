The NFL is one of the most popular competitions enjoyed by millions of sports fans worldwide. You can enjoy it on TV or online using various devices and platforms. For example, many want to know how to watch the NFL on Kodi, an open-source media player compatible with various gadgets.

In this article, we’ll tell you about the best NFL Kodi addons and how to utilize them to enjoy American football anywhere. Read on, and you’ll have no trouble watching the NFL using Kodi.

How to watch NFL on Kodi

Choose and install a reliable Kodi VPN to stay secure and bypass geo-blocking. We recommend NordVPN, the #1 VPN for Kodi Update to the latest Kodi version and ensure it’s compatible with the NFL addon you’re eyeing Open the Addons page Click the package icon in the top left Hit the Install from Repository button Select the addon repository Pick Video addons Install your chosen addon Load the installed addons from the Addons menu on the home page

Why should I use a VPN to watch NFL on Kodi?

NFL television broadcasts and online streams are notorious for blackouts and geographical restrictions. These limitations are prevalent no matter what device you use to watch American Football. That means you’ll need a reliable VPN for Kodi to change your location and bypass geo-blocking.

Another reason to install a VPN on Kodi is that not all addons on the platform are secure or legal. You may encounter NFL streams that are unlicensed, filled with ads, or include malware. Thankfully, a secure virtual private network will protect you from such threats while also masking your activities from your ISP. Plus, you’ll need a VPN if you ever want to watch the NFL online without cable while traveling.

Best NFL Kodi addons in 2023: detailed list

The following Kodi NFL addons are time-tested and reliable sports broadcasters, meaning there’s no chance of encountering legal troubles or malware while using them. However, many of them require paid subscriptions and are plagued by geographical restrictions. That means some customers can only get the most benefits from these platforms using VPNs.

1. Sling TV – best official NFL Kodi addon

Pros Official and reliable channel

HD video quality

Loads of sports-focused channels Cons Exclusive to the US

Requires a subscription

Sling TV is the best official NFL Kodi addon on the platform. It allows you to tune in to various American sports channels, such as ESPN and FOX, that extensively cover the NFL. Naturally, this also means you’ll be able to enjoy other sporting events under the umbrella of these channels.

But since this is an official channel, you’ll need to acquire a Sling TV subscription starting at $40/month. Another crucial drawback is that the streaming service and Kodi addon are exclusive to the US. Thus, you’ll need a VPN with US servers if you want to utilize this service beyond the states.

2. Hulu – all-in-one Kodi addon that includes NFL

Pros Immense variety of sports and entertainment content

HD video quality

Live TV with DVR Cons Exclusive to the US

Requires a subscription

Cheaper plans include ads

Many US cord-cutters sign up for Hulu because the streaming service grants online access to essential TV channels for sports and news without cable. For example, customers unlock NBC, ESPN, CBS, CNN, Fox News, and more. Crucially, these channels broadcast the NFL and are included in the official Hulu Kodi addon.

If that isn’t enough, you can bundle Hulu + Live TV with other coveted streaming services like Disney+ and ESPN+. Some plans also include DVR capabilities if you’d like to record live TV for later viewing.

As you can imagine, such an immense benefits package costs a pretty penny. Thankfully, Hulu has various subscription tiers, the cheapest of which offer less variety and include ads. However, the biggest issue is that this streaming service and its Kodi addon are exclusive to the US, meaning you can’t enjoy it without gaining a US IP address.

3. NBC Sports Live Extra – NFL Kodi addon limited to NBC content

Pros Available in the official Kodi repository

HD video quality

Includes other sports streams Cons Exclusive to the US

Unlocks only NBC and NBCSports content

Requires cable TV subscription

Another worthwhile Kodi addon for watching the NFL is NBC Sports Live Extra. As the name suggests, this addon only streams content from NBC and NBCSports. That means you’ll miss out on NFL content exclusive to other channels. On the other hand, the broadcaster covers other interesting sporting events, such as NBA, NHL, F1, and MLB.

Unsurprisingly, this official NFL addon is unreachable outside the US and without an NBC cable subscription. That means you’ll need a top-quality VPN like NordVPN to gain a US IP address.

4. iPlayer WWW – free UK-exclusive Kodi NFL addon

Pros Available in the official Kodi repository

HD video

Free Cons Exclusive to the UK

Limited NFL content

The BBC is arguably the most famous TV broadcaster in the UK. Its online streaming equivalent is called the BBC iPlayer and is available for free if you have a UK IP address. Meanwhile, the official Kodi addon is called iPlayer WWW because it retrieves content information from the website.

Naturally, you should adjust your expectations accordingly because a free NFL addon won’t grant you as much content as a premium one. Furthermore, you’ll still need a VPN with servers in the UK if you’d like to utilize this addon abroad.

5. Catch-up TV & More – Kodi addon for NFL available in the UK

Pros Available in the official Kodi repository

HD vid eo

Includes various sports and entertainment channels Cons Exclusive to the UK

Limited NFL content selection

Our final Kodi NFL addon suggestion is a compilation of content available on Catch-up TV and various other services. Regarding American football, we’re interested in The NFL Show, a weekly summary available on STV every Saturday. Viewers can tune into this show using the Catch-up TV & More Kodi addon.

Besides the limited selection of NFL content, the Kodi addon is also geo-restricted to the United Kingdom. That means you must get a UK IP address to enjoy this NFL Kodi addon abroad.

Unofficial NFL addons for Kodi

So far, we focused on how to watch the NFL on Kodi using official addons of various TV channels and streaming services. However, there’s also the option of using unofficial addons operated by regular users.

Note that that’s not necessarily the best approach because these addons can be unlicensed or unsafe. At the same time, they usually offer NFL streams that are unreachable in your region due to geo-blocking or blackouts. Because of this, there’s a chance they’ll disappear because of legal action from official broadcasters.

If you decide to use such Kodi addons, we recommend arming yourself with a secure VPN. It will protect you from malware and keep your activities hidden from your ISP, thus ensuring you don’t run into legal issues because of questionable Kodi addons. Furthermore, a high-quality VPN will enable you to bypass geo-blocking and access legitimate NFL Kodi addons without trouble.

With that out of the way, here are some unofficial NFL addons for Kodi:

SportsDevil – the #1 option for watching NFL and other sporting events on Kodi unofficially for free and anywhere.

– the #1 option for watching NFL and other sporting events on Kodi unofficially for free and anywhere. ESPN 3 – While the name sounds official, ESPN 3 is an unofficial means of watching various ESPN content. It’s also exclusive to the US.

– While the name sounds official, ESPN 3 is an unofficial means of watching various ESPN content. It’s also exclusive to the US. NemesisAio – an all-in-one Kodi addon that has a Live Sports & Replays section that covers many NFL matches.

Are NFL Kodi addons safe and legal to use?

Yes, most NFL Kodi addons are safe and legal to use. However, as you’ve probably noticed, these addons come in many different forms, making distinguishing between official and unofficial ones difficult. You’ll have no trouble if you’re an experienced Kodi user familiar with the telltale signs of shady addons. On the other hand, newcomers run the risk of encountering issues.

Whether you’re a Kodi NFL veteran or a newbie, we suggest taking no chances and using a VPN for added security. Even if you’re unconcerned about cybersecurity, you’ll be able to change your location and access the best NFL Kodi addons that are geographically restricted.

Conclusion

Watching the NFL on Kodi is possible if you know which addons broadcast the matches you’re interested in. The best experience is guaranteed with official addons, but those require a subscription and are geographically restricted. Meanwhile, unofficial alternatives have limited content, standard video quality, and questionable legal status.

Whichever option you choose, you’ll greatly benefit from a top-quality VPN. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN for watching the NFL on Kodi because it delivers the best geo-block removal results. It also provides industry-leading connection speeds, unrivaled cybersecurity, an easy-to-use Kodi addon, and thousands of reliable servers worldwide. Give it a shot using its 30-day money-back guarantee or 7-day free trial on the Google Play Store.

