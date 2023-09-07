The newest NFL season starts on Thursday, September 7th, and lasts until February 11th, 2024. There will be 18 weeks of 272 games total, and the season will kickstart with a match between the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs.

Following the opening game, the next 14 matches will be played on Sunday, so catching them all will take a lot of work.

The best way to enjoy these games would be to see them live on cable or official streaming channels, including live games and replays. However, a VPN is your best bet to enjoy this championship if you’re outside the US or experiencing NFL game blackouts.

A VPN will help you change your IP address location to whichever state you need to access any NFL game without content blackouts. In addition, this is the best tool for viewers outside of the US to bypass geo-restrictions and access the streaming platforms. Our top selection for unblocking NFL games from anywhere is NordVPN, the best streaming VPN we have tried.

Bypass NFL blackouts with NordVPN NordVPN is the best tool to bypass local NFL game blackouts. With a large fleet of 1,970+ servers in the US and blazing-fast speeds for lag-free streaming, this VPN is the perfect tool to enjoy streaming all NFL games. cybernews® score 4.9 /5 Bypasses content restrictions

Lag-free streaming experience

30-day money-back guarantee Visit NordVPN

Where can I stream NFL games?

Plenty of different streaming platforms will be showing the NFL games this year. However, not all of them are available globally, and some that allow you to access all the games, even after their live broadcast, aren’t available in the US.

Here are the main platforms where you can stream this season’s NFL games (here you can find the full calendar):

Streaming services/ channels What NFL-related channels does it offer? Any special NFL content? Where is it available? Free trial Subscription price YouTube TV ABC, CBS, FOX Sports, NBC, NFL Network, ESPN for in-market games Sunday Ticket (OOM Games), RedZone USA-only, the games you see will vary state by state Yes, 14-day Regular subscription – $64.99/month for your first 3 months, $72.99/month after

NFL Sunday Ticket Full package – $339 for the season Paramount+ CBS for in-market games – USA-only for TV channels, the games you see will vary state by state Yes, 7-day Paramount+ Essential – $5.99/month COX ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX Sports, ESPN, NBC NFL Network and NFL RedZone (Sports package 2) In certain US states, the content you see will vary – COX Contour TV Starter – $53.00/month

Sports Package 2 – +$10.00/month DirecTV ESPN, FOX Sports for in-market games NFL Network and NFL RedZone (Sports pack) USA-only for TV channels, the games you see will vary state by state Yes, 5-day DirecTV entertainment – $64.99/month

Sports pack – +$13.99/month Fubo CBS, ESPN, FOX Sports, NFL Network for in-market games NFL RedZone (Sports Plus pack) USA-only for TV channels, the games you see will vary state by state Yes, 7-day Fubo Pro – $74.99/month

Sports Plus – +$10.99/month Hulu + Live TV ABC, CBS, FOX Sports, NBC, NFL Network, ESPN for in-market games NFL RedZone (Sports add-on) USA-only for TV channels, the games you see will vary state by state – Regular subscription – $69.99/month

Sports add-on – +$9.99/month Sling TV ESPN, FOX, NBC NFL Network, RedZone USA-only for TV channels, the games you see will vary state by state – Sling Orange – $40.00/month

Sling Blue – $45.00/month

Sling Sports Extra – +$11.00/month Amazon Prime Video Thursday Night Football Specifically for Thursday's OOM games Globally, you can easily change location Yes, 30-day Prime Video Subscription – $14.99/month NFL+ OOM pre-season games. Local prime-time games. Available only on phones and tablets. OOM games are only 24 hours after the game USA only Yes, 7-day NFL+ Standard – $4.99/month

NFL+ Premium – $9.99/month NFL Game Pass Regular games, preseason, Super Bowl, etc. Gives you everything connected with the NFL season Basically, everywhere except the US Yes, 7-day Full season prices:

Brazil – $79.98

Mexico – $145.09

Japan – $187.55

UK – $191.25

Some of these streaming sites will only be available in the US. However, even then, you will still have to deal with content blackouts for home games. Therefore, even for viewers in the US, we recommend a reliable streaming VPN, like NordVPN, to bypass content restrictions and avoid blackouts.

In addition, some streaming channels come with extras, especially for the NFL season, so check those additional perks before committing to a long-term subscription.

What are NFL game blackouts?

The NFL blackouts gather more viewers at the stadium and make more profit. If the team is playing in their city, then the game's broadcast will be blackouted for the citizens of that area. So, any local games will be unavailable to stream.

The best solution to the blackouts is getting a reliable VPN. We recommend NordVPN since it has undergone rigorous testing to prove that it can easily bypass content restrictions, like game blackouts, and is excellent for lag-free streaming due to its fast speeds.

How to watch local NFL games?

All you need to do is connect to a VPN server in another state than the home state where the team is playing. Then, head over to your chosen streaming platform to watch the game.

It works exactly the same with international viewers; if you pick a US-centric streaming platform, just pick a server in a state where the game is available and enjoy cheering your favorite NFL team.

Watch the NFL with NordVPN

Conclusion

The newest NFL season is going to garner lots of interest and viewers; however, streaming the games can take time and effort. For those without cable, viewers outside the US, and with the local game blackouts, a reliable VPN is the best way to enjoy this sports season.

We recommend NordVPN as the best solution to watch the 2023 NFL season. This VPN can easily bypass content restrictions, has a vast fleet of 1,970+ servers in the US, and provides blazing-fast speeds for lag-free streaming. It has everything you can need to watch the new NFL season from anywhere in the world.

Best VPN deals this week:

FAQ