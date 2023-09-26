Power, a gripping crime drama series that debuted in 2014, quickly gained a massive fanbase due to its thrilling storyline and captivating performances.

Despite its worldwide popularity, Power is not available in most Netflix libraries. But, all six seasons of the show are available on Netflix in Turkey. Therefore, viewers can use a VPN to change their location to Turkey and enjoy the full series.

Using a VPN not only allows you to watch Power from anywhere in the world, but it also provides several other benefits. VPNs enhance online privacy by securely encrypting all your online traffic. Additionally, they can be used to bypass internet censorship and access geo-restricted content.

Continue reading to find out how you can watch Power on Netflix using a VPN, and explore the top VPNs that offer extensive server options, fast speeds, and competitive prices.

How to watch Power on Netflix in 2023 with a VPN:

Choose a reliable VPN provider and download its app on your chosen device. Sign up or log in to your account Connect to a server where Power is available, like Turkey Open Netflix and start watching Power

Why do you need a VPN to watch Power on Netflix?

Power, a compelling crime drama, is unfortunately not accessible on Netflix in the US due to licensing and distribution constraints. This means that fans residing in the US and other regions where Power is unavailable, can’t watch the series on their local Netflix. Luckily, all six seasons of Power are available on Netflix in Turkey.

This is where a VPN comes into play. A reliable VPN can help you bypass these geographical restrictions by masking your actual location and making it appear as if you're browsing from a different country – in this case, Turkey. Once you're connected to a Turkish server through your VPN, like NordVPN, you can access Netflix and start watching Power.

Watch Power in 2023 Number of season:

6 Watch in the US: Hulu Watch anywhere: Get NordVPN – 68% OFF Watch in the UK: Lionsgate+

A VPN can help you not only watch Power, but also unblock other content that is not available in your region due to licensing agreements and regional censorship. Therefore, investing in a reliable VPN service can significantly enhance your streaming experience, allowing you to enjoy your favorite shows and movies without any geographical limitations.

Best VPNs to watch Power on Netflix from anywhere

NordVPN – the best VPN to stream Power on Netflix from anywhere Surfshark – VPN for watching Power on unlimited devices Atlas VPN – affordable VPN to stream Power on Netflix

We've put 32 VPN providers to the test and shortlisted the best three. These VPNs have been chosen based on several factors, including server fleet, streaming capabilities, success rate in bypassing Netflix's geo-restrictions, performance, and more. Read on to discover the best streaming VPNs to watch your favorite shows.

1. NordVPN – overall best VPN to watch Power on Netflix

Servers/countries:

5,800+ servers in 60 countries

Streaming sites:

Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, and more Compatible with:

Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS Current deal:

NordVPN is our top recommendation for watching Power on Netflix. With over 5,800 servers spread across 60 countries, NordVPN ensures easy access to a variety of content, including Power.

In addition to Netflix, NordVPN is also proficient at unblocking other streaming services like Hulu, HBO Max, BBC iPlayer, Channel 4, YouTube TV, and more. This wide-ranging capability allows you to enjoy an array of content from different platforms without any restrictions.

The fast proprietary tunneling protocol, NordLynx, is another impressive feature of NordVPN. Thanks to it, the VPN retains most of the baseline speeds, enabling you to enjoy a buffering-free streaming experience. During our tests, NordVPN retained around 90% of the baseline speeds.

Moreover, NordVPN offers a Smart DNS feature. It helps you stream global content seamlessly even on devices that don’t support VPN connections, like smart TVs, Xbox, or PlayStation.

NordVPN prices start from $3.19/month. It comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, providing a risk-free opportunity to test its effectiveness.

If you wish to learn more about what NordVPN has to offer, check our full NordVPN review.

Pros Effortlessly unblock Power on Netflix

Robust security features

Huge server fleet

Excellent speeds

Smart DNS feature Cons Limited simultaneous connections

2. Surfshark – great VPN to stream Power on Netflix

Servers/countries:

3,200+ servers in 100 countries

Streaming sites:

Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and more Compatible with:

Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS Current deal:

Surfshark is another excellent option for watching Power on Netflix. With a fleet of over 3,200 servers in 100 countries, Surfshark ensures you can always find a server in a country where Netflix hosts Power, such as Turkey.

Not only is Surfshark effective at unblocking Netflix, it can also seamlessly access other streaming platforms like Hulu, HBO Max, BBC iPlayer, Channel 4, YouTube TV, and more. This means you can enjoy a wide variety of content from these platforms without any issues.

One of Surfshark's main strengths is its speed. Thanks to the WireGuard protocol, Surfshark is one of the fastest VPNs on the market. During our tests, Surfshark retained 86% of its initial speeds, so we were able to watch Power in high definition without any lagging or buffering.

Surfshark also offers the Smart DNS feature. It allows you to stream global content even on devices that don’t support VPN connections, such as smart TVs, Xbox, or PlayStation.

When it comes to pricing, Surfshark prices start at $2.30/month, and it provides a 30-day money-back guarantee. This allows you to test its services risk-free to ensure it meets your streaming needs.

Check our in-depth Surfshark review for more details.

Pros Easily unblocks Power on Netflix

Unlimited simultaneous connections

Large server network

Affordable pricing

Excellent speeds for streaming Cons No free version

3. Atlas VPN – beginner-friendly VPN to watch Power on Netflix

Servers/countries: 1,000+ servers in 42 countries

Streaming sites: Netflix, BBC iPlayer, YouTube Compatible with: Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS, Android TV, Amazon Fire Stick Coupons: 🔥Atlas VPN coupon 85% OFF🔥

Atlas VPN is another good and cost-effective option for watching Power on Netflix. With over 1,000 servers in 42 countries, Atlas VPN ensures reliable access to various Netflix libraries, including those hosting Power.

Apart from Netflix, Atlas VPN can also unblock other streaming providers including BBC iPlayer and Youtube, this way giving you a bigger choice of content.

Thanks to the WireGuard protocol, Atlas VPN ensures fast connection speeds, allowing you to stream Power in high definition without any lagging or buffering – we tested, and it retains around 80% of the original speed. Moreover, Atlas VPN has specialized streaming servers, enhancing your experience while watching Netflix and other streaming platforms.

Despite its affordable pricing, Atlas VPN does not compromise on features. It offers a kill switch, split tunneling, and SafeBrowse feature, to avoid tracking and block malware. Moreover, it’s compatible with a variety of devices, including Windows, Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, and others, and allows unlimited simultaneous connections.

Priced at just $1.82/month, Atlas VPN offers a budget-friendly solution to bypass Netflix's geo-restrictions. Plus, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, providing a risk-free opportunity to test its services.

For more details, check our Atlas VPN review.

Pros Unblocks Power on Netflix

Unlimited simultaneous connections

Dedicated streaming servers

Fast speeds

Freemium plan Cons Based in a privacy-unfriendly jurisdiction

Smaller server fleet

Where to watch Power online?

Power isn't just available on Netflix – it's also accessible on various other streaming platforms around the world. With a VPN you can access streaming platforms such as Hulu, Apple TV, Lionsgate+, and many others to watch Power.

Here are a few alternatives where to stream Power:

Streaming platform Country Netflix Turkey Apple TV US, UK, Australia, Germany, France, Canada Lionsgate+ UK Hulu US Amazon Prime US, UK, Australia, Canada Starz US, UK, Australia, Mexico Stan Australia

Check some of our guides on how to bypass the geo-restrictions placed on streaming platforms:

To be able to stream content from a different country, you’d still need a reliable VPN, and we strongly recommend NordVPN.

What else can you watch with a VPN on Netflix?

Netflix's content varies from one country to another due to licensing agreements and copyright regulations. However, a reliable VPN for Netflix can bypass these geographical restrictions and open up a world of diverse content.

Here are some shows you can access from specific Netflix libraries using a VPN:

VPN not working while trying to watch Power on Netflix

While VPNs are a great tool for bypassing geo-restrictions, you may sometimes face issues when trying to watch Power on Netflix. These problems can arise due to various reasons, making your VPN ineffective in providing access to the desired content.

Some common reasons why you might experience these issues include:

Netflix has identified and blocked your VPN's given IP addresses . Try to connect to a different server.

. Try to connect to a different server. Your real IP address is leaking. Delete cookies and cache from your browser.

Delete cookies and cache from your browser. The VPN you chose may not be able to bypass Netflix's location restrictions. Contact your VPN provider's support team for assistance.

Contact your VPN provider's support team for assistance. Your browsing history reveals your actual location. Consider switching to a different VPN provider, like NordVPN, known for its excellent ability to bypass Netflix's geo-restrictions.

A trustworthy VPN provider will have first-class features and a strong support team ready to assist you 24/7 with any issues you might face.

Can I use a free VPN to watch Power on Netflix?

While it's technically possible to use a free VPN to watch Power on Netflix, we don’t recommend it for several reasons.

Free VPNs often come with data caps, limiting your streaming experience. They also have far fewer servers compared to premium providers, leading to overcrowded servers and slower speeds. The limited server availability might also mean that the VPN doesn't have servers in the countries where Power is available. Furthermore, free VPNs typically fail to unblock popular streaming services like Netflix, BBC iPlayer, and others.

Moreover, free VPNs are often riddled with annoying pop-up ads and can potentially expose your device to malware. In addition, free VPNs tend to log and sell your browsing data, thus compromising your privacy.

Instead of using a free VPN, consider using free trials or money-back guarantees from premium providers like NordVPN or Surfshark. They offer robust features, extensive server networks, and excellent unblocking capabilities:

NordVPN – offers a 7-day free trial for Android and a 30-day money-back guarantee on all devices

– offers a 7-day free trial for Android and a 30-day money-back guarantee on all devices Surfshark – has a 7-day free trial for Android, iOS, and macOS and a 30-day money-back guarantee on all devices

– has a 7-day free trial for Android, iOS, and macOS and a 30-day money-back guarantee on all devices Atlas VPN – offers a 7-day free trial for iOS and Android and a 30-day money-back guarantee on all devices

Everything you should know about Power

Power is a compelling crime drama that first hit the screens in 2014. The series boasts a star-studded cast, including Omari Hardwick, Joseph Sikora, Lela Loren, and Naturi Naughton, among others. The show has a total of six gripping seasons that have captivated audiences worldwide.

The plot centers around James "Ghost" St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick), a wealthy New York nightclub owner who lives a double life as a drug kingpin. As he seeks to leave his criminal past behind and become a legitimate businessman, he finds escaping the drug world more challenging than he had imagined.

Here are some more stats about Power:

Release date June 7, 2014 Number of seasons 6 Starring Omari Hardwick, Lela Loren, Naturi Naughton, Joseph Sikora, and many others Creator Courtney A. Kemp Awards 49th NAACP Image Awards – Outstanding Drama Series 2018

50th NAACP Image Awards – Outstanding Drama Series 2019



Final thoughts

While Power is an immensely popular show, it is not available on all Netflix libraries due to licensing and distribution constraints. This is an annoying setback for fans residing in other countries.

However, you can still enjoy this captivating crime drama by using a reliable VPN to change your virtual location to a country where the show is available, in this case, Turkey. We highly recommend NordVPN for this purpose, thanks to its extensive server network and exceptional ability to bypass Netflix's geo-restrictions.

With a trustworthy VPN, you can unlock Power and numerous other shows on Netflix, enhancing your streaming experience no matter where you are in the world.

FAQ