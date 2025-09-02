The new update could be an attempt to increase engagement among players.

Google is issuing a new update for Google Play Games profiles. Now, Android users' gaming stats, achievements, and social features will be displayed for other players to see.

The automatic update will be released globally starting September 23rd, 2025, and will reach users in the EU and the UK on October 1st, 2025. Users were informed about the upcoming changes via email.

According to Google's help page, the new update promises features that would allow “showcasing and tracking your game progress and stats, new ways to build your gaming community, and allowing you to tailor your profile to your liking.”

The company also shared that to encourage users to interact with other players, it allows users to make their profiles public.

The updated profiles will keep current visibility settings but they can be changed by choosing who can see a user’s activity.