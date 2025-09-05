Lawyer Mark Zuckerberg sues Meta, as Facebook account is suspended

An Indianapolis lawyer named Mark Zuckerberg is suing Meta after repeated Facebook account suspensions cost him thousands and sparked a mistaken identity fiasco.

Here’s a little clarification for what you’re about to read. When you read the name Mark Zuckerberg, it might not necessarily be the one you’re thinking of.

Simply put, a lawyer who goes by the same name as the Meta founder is suing his namesake for breach of contract, after his Facebook account kept getting suspended for the suspected impersonation of the better-known Mark Zuckerberg, the digital conqueror.

The lawyer’s Facebook account has been consistently shut down – five times for business and four times for his personal domain.

Understandably, the legal eagle has become quite irate at the situation: "It's not funny," he told WTHR. "Not when they take my money. This really p***** me off."

Zuckerberg (the advocate) claims the financial impact amounts to around $11,000 in lost ad revenue and overall business disruption.

The legal claims are for negligence and breach of contract, considering that the lawyer repeatedly alerted Meta to the hiccup.

His frustration continued as he told the New York Post: “It’s like they’re almost doing it on purpose… my clients can’t find me.”

What troubles account holders, especially those who rely on content income, is that they’re frozen out without any conversation or means of appeal.

And, if the mistake is in the hands of the tech supplier/giant, a scant reinstating of the account might not feel like justice, especially if you’re a few grand down.

Meta remedied the matter with a reinstatement of the account, claiming it was unintentional and as a result of automated moderation.

This bizarre case of mistaken identities could be prevented in the future, as long as better verification tools become available and both parties keep their demands reasonable.

“I want an injunction, I want them to not do it again, and I want [Mark Zuckerberg] to fly out here, hand me my check, shake my hands and say, ‘I’m sorry,’ but that’s never gonna happen,” the lawyer added.