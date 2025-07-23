There were 18 newly disclosed vulnerabilities.

Mozilla has introduced Firefox 141 – a security-focused update that addresses 18 newly disclosed vulnerabilities. They range from high-severity memory safety issues to moderate flaws in URL handling, JavaScript execution, and sandbox enforcement.

Two of the most serious problems fixed in the update involve the way it runs JavaScript, the code behind websites. One of them was a bug in Firefox’s IonMonkey system, which helps make JavaScript run faster.

On 64-bit computers, this bug caused Firefox to save only part of the result from a calculation, which could lead to errors or even let hackers run their own code on a user’s computer.

The second issue was found in how Firefox handles WebAssembly – a type of code used for fast, complex tasks on websites. On some phones and tablets, Firefox could accidentally shorten instructions, which might have made the program behave unpredictably or allow hackers to interfere with how it runs.

Other vulnerabilities are presented as moderate. For example, one was on JavaScript URLs embedded in object and embed tags, which could be executed unexpectedly. Another was a flaw that allowed potential user-assisted code execution through the browser's “Copy as cURL” developer command. Additional moderate-level issues fixes included incorrect URL truncation, sandbox bypasses via iframes, and cookie shadowing concerns.

The remaining fixes revolved around memory safety bugs.

Mozilla urges users to upgrade immediately, particularly those on 64-bit Windows, Linux, and ARM64 platforms. Otherwise, they might remain exposed to remote exploitation, data leaks, or privilege escalation.