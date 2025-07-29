While Apple may be “sabotaging” the agenda of some politicians without even acknowledging it, netizens seem to be happy.

The text message filtering feature isn’t entirely new to iPhone users, who get their messages “cleaned,” according to carrier spam lists and third-party apps.

With iOS 26, Apple decided to upgrade this feature by improving the sorting system. However, not everyone may find the update useful.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s been reported that the new text message filtering system could have an impact on political organizations, preventing them from seeking donations from users, notes Apple Insider.

A letter by the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), first shared by Daring Fireball, reveals that the organization could lose approximately $500M in GOP revenue.

According to the document, the feature considers unknown phone numbers as spam, which is actually a different filtering category. In reality, such a phone number would be marked as “unknown” if a user never had an interaction with it and doesn’t have it in their contacts.

While an “unknown” phone number isn’t necessarily considered spam, it could still be ignored by a user, as in this case, they’re not notified about the message.

Don’t miss our latest stories on Google News Google News Follow us

Considering this, NRSC fears that its messages too would end up unnoticed.

The letter talks about Apple’s “aggressive message filtering,” which actually includes filters like Messages, Unknown Senders, Transactions, Promotions, Spam, and Recently Deleted.

In the settings, users can change their preferences to be notified about messages that end up in “Unknown Senders.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The situation also started a discussion online, with many disagreeing with NRSC's complaint against the filtering system.

“[...] I don’t really see why they think everyone should be forced to receive their messages,” wrote one user.

“The texts should definitely be required to mark themselves as ‘Political' and be screenable. No more random phone calls w/o being annotated,” noted another Redditor.

“God forbid the political parties of this country not be allowed to send me unending amounts of junk. I'm not voting one way or the other based on the unsolicited SMS messages a PAC is sending out,” shared a netizen.