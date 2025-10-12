Vahan P. Roth, CEO at Swissgrams AG, has warned about an Orwellian future in which governments will abuse AI tools to centralize power, force compliance, and devalue human life, eroding democratic principles and accountability.

Increasingly, the experts are voicing concerns that the adoption of AI could lead to a dystopian future.

“As history has repeatedly demonstrated, when governments acquire new tools of control, they rarely surrender them,” Roth said in a commentary published on GIS Reports (Geopolitical Intelligence Services, gisreportsonline.com.

The expert warns that AI has the potential to skyrocket abuse when in the hands of governments, and the only realistic course to avoid the worst scenario would be strong and effective public opposition, before it’s too late.

Roth details that unchecked AI integration can undermine individual liberties and basic human rights. Opaque algorithms and AI-made decisions erode accountability. At the same time, AI grants special powers, enabling state overreach, excess surveillance, and tools for propaganda and manipulation.

From “social credit” systems to semiautonomous weapons, AI can magnify the state’s powers to an unprecedented extent.

The expert gives three scenarios for the future, and thinks that the worst outcome is the most likely, as many people already embrace the technology in their private lives, and AI integration in government is ongoing.

“Unfortunately, the AI race between states appears to be unstoppable at this point. The urgency to develop and control the most advanced systems is undeniable, and there is no reason to believe this will change anytime soon,” the commentary reads.

The less likely scenario is that non-state freedom fighters will successfully use AI to counter state-owned and operated systems.

“Least likely: elected officials act responsibly for as long as possible,” the expert concludes.

Vahan P. Roth is the founder at Swissgrams AG, specializing in tokenizing precious metals, and has over a decade of experience in the financial services sector, including roles at major Swiss banks.